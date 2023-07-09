Microsoft co-founder and technocrat Bill Gates has backed the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s (USDA) approval of lab-grown chicken meat for public consumption.

Commonly referred to as “cultivated chicken,” the product is made from extracted cells from chickens that are nurtured inside a steel bioreactor. Inside the tank, the cells are combined with vitamins, minerals and other additives that promote growth. They are then harvested and shaped into different forms before being sold.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Gates has invested in Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) and Eat Just, two California-based companies who were given the green light by the USDA to sell lab-grown chicken meat. Both companies have also reportedly sold synthetic eggs in retail stores since 2019. The technocrat previously backed Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, two companies that sell lab-grown beef.

In 2022, Gates stated that wealthy countries should shift entirely to lab-grown beef. He claimed that people can adapt to the taste difference and the products will continue to improve over time. The “green premium” associated with lab-grown meats would eventually become affordable enough to drive a shift in consumer demand, Gates said.

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. For meat in the middle-income-and-above countries, I do think it’s possible. There are all these bills that say it’s got to be called, basically, lab garbage to be sold. They don’t want us to use the beef label.”

Gates isn’t just promoting fake meat through his investments, according to the Daily Expose. He has also backed up a start-up called Biomilq, which is developing lab-cultured breast milk.

The Expose pointed out that his control and promotion of fake food companies has an underlying sinister purpose. It noted: “For those who control resources like food and water, power is limitless and control of the food supply is part of ‘building back better.'”

Lab-grown chicken and other “Franken-foods” harm eaters

Upside Foods COO Amy Chen touched on the USDA’s approval of its cultivated chicken during an appearance on Fox News.

She told the channel: “Long term, I’ll tell you there’s the potential for us to modify the nutritional [value], so you can imagine a steak that has the nutritional profile of a salmon. But for now, we’re focused on just matching what you expect from a conventional chicken or a conventional cow.”

Lab-grown chicken is not without critics, however. Nutritionist-dietitian Diana Rodgers remarked that she would rather “eat her shoe” than lab-grown meat. She remarked: “McDonald’s is still better because the meat is a better option for vitamins.”

Television chef Andrew Gruel of “Food Truck Face Off” fame also denounced fake meat, calling it a “junk product” packed with additives.

“Lab-grown meat is a danger to both our food system and our economy,” he tweeted. “The energy required for production is outrageous; it can only survive on government subsidies. It’s full of additives and doesn’t mimic the healthful qualities of meat at all. Scary stuff.”

“The growth of synthetic meats and plant-based products have caused many health experts and concerned citizens across the world to worry about the future of food,” the Expose concluded, adding that many “believe they are just another way for global elites to seize control of the food chain and poison human beings.”

