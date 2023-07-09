Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, the installed placeholder for those who control the office of President of the United States, is not going to run for the presidency in 2024. Oh, he says he is. His team claims he is. But he isn’t. Not really. I’d be willing to have my chest hair removed like Steve Carell in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” if he’s the Democrat on the ballot in 2024.

We’ve seen a shift in reporting about both the White House in general and the Biden Crime Family in particular in recent weeks. No, corporate media generally isn’t going after the Bidens, but they’re not carrying his water for him like they were not too long ago, either.

The latest iteration comes from The Hill, a leftist “news” site that used to be a lot more balanced a decade ago than it is today. When they start asking questions like the one below, we know they’ve been given permission by the powers-that-be to start planting seeds.

When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race? Like a magician setting up a trick in one hand while distracting the audience with the other, the Biden White House and its allies are desperately trying to distract the attention of the American people from President Biden’s age, his obvious frailty and his increasing verbal and mental gaffes. It has now gotten to the point where I have had a number of Democrats — including staunch supporters of the president — tell me it makes them “nervous,” “uncomfortable,” “sad” or gives them a feeling of “foreboding” anytime they watch President Biden speak in public, interact with guests or walk up or down the stairs to Air Force One. Many I speak with honestly care about the president and want the best for Joe Biden, the human being. They all understand that every person on earth — rich or poor, famous or not — ages out. It is a reality and finality of life which unites us all. [read more]

Biden served the purpose set forth by the Globalist Elite Cabal when he made the deal with them to get him in the White House in exchange for doing exactly what they wanted. From Ukraine and Covid to the economy and trans-supremacy, Joe Biden has fulfilled what they needed accomplished in this term. Who do they have planned for the next term? Can we stop them this time? Sound off on my Substack with your thoughts.