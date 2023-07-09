Is there any news less shocking than Rikkie Valerie Kollé winning Miss Universe Netherlands? Just knowing a transvestite was in the field is all we needed to know to predict the winner. According to Pageant Circle:

Rikkie Valerie Kollé was crowned Miss Nederland 2023 (Miss Universe Netherlands 2023) on Saturday, July 8 at the AFAS Theater in Leusden.

The 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model and actress living in Breda succeeds Ona Moody and will now prepare to represent the Netherlands at the 72nd Miss Universe (Miss Universe 2023) in El Salvador.

Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek wasn’t surprised:

A man just won “Miss Netherlands” 2023. Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point. pic.twitter.com/j6NKo2cCvu — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 9, 2023

Dr. Simon Goddek still can’t believe it:

I still can't believe a man becomes 'Miss Netherlands' and the Dutch state media @NOS only has praising words for this act of misogyny. It's a shame that hundreds of years of struggle for women's rights have been reduced to absurdity within just a few years. pic.twitter.com/6PDXYZ42SN — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 9, 2023

The news here isn’t that a transvestite won. It’s that this is so commonplace now, the fact that he was transgender didn’t even get mentioned until paragraph five. The next big pageant news we will see in the future is when a trans contestant DOESN’T win.