I am so glad that “Sound of Freedom” suddenly has people all over the country talking about the horrors of child trafficking. Most people tend to think of slavery as a thing of the past, but that is not true at all. In fact, human rights organizations tell us that more people are enslaved right now than ever before in all of human history. Approximately 50 million precious people are currently living in a state of slavery, and a significant percentage of those are enslaved for sexual purposes. There is no place in any civilized society for such a thing, but the experts are telling us that every year it gets even worse, and millions of children are involved. Approximately 20 percent of all sex trafficking victims are children, and approximately 80 percent of all child victims are girls.

We are talking about evil that is being committed on an industrial scale, but most normal people don’t even realize what these kids are going through on a daily basis.

Thankfully, a brand new film entitled “Sound of Freedom” is bringing a great deal of awareness to this issue, and it was actually the top movie in the U.S. when it was released…

On July 4, Angel Studios film, SOUND OF FREEDOM became the top Box Office movie in America on its release date July 4. SOUND OF FREEDOM grossed a total of $14.3 million in ticket sales in its debut, a whopping $3 million more than INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. Co-owner of Angel Studios, Jordan Harmon, told The Daily Signal, “As exciting that it is to hit the number 1 spot for this summer opening, it doesn’t even come close to the excitement that the number means for awareness of this issue.”

Beating out the new Indiana Jones movie was no small feat.

If you are not familiar with “Sound of Freedom”, here is a brief synopsis…

“Sound of Freedom” chronicles the real-life experiences of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard, who left his job at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the early 2000s to launch Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing children from sex trafficking and the modern-day slave trade.

Amazingly, there are some in the mainstream media that are actually speaking out against this movie.

Even though audiences absolutely love this film, certain liberal pundits are furiously attacking the anti-trafficking message of this film. Why is that? Do they think that child trafficking is a good thing?

The sad truth is that it is happening all over America right now, and once in a while an incident pops up in the news…

A 14-year-old girl who ran away from her grandmother’s Spring Valley area home on June 9 was found last week inside the barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) confirmed. The teen’s disappearance was reported to the Sheriff’s Department four days later by her grandmother. “The grandmother reported to deputies that the teen had previously run away before, but always returned home quickly,” Melissa Aquino, SDSO’s media relations officer noted. The girl, who has learning disabilities, was found in the barracks June 28 by military police, according to her aunt Casaundra Perez. Perez claims her niece was sold to a Marine for sex.

This is an issue that should definitely unite all of us.

But somehow there are many on the left that wish to oppose those of us that want to permanently eradicate child trafficking from our society.

This is yet another example of how divided we have become.

Millions of Americans want to take this country back to the values that it was founded upon, while there are millions of others that want to drag us in the exact opposite direction. And to a certain extent, they are winning.

For example, it is being reported that 38 percent of the students at one Ivy League university now identify as LGBTQ+…

The latest data show that between 2010 and 2023, identification as LGBTQ+ has almost tripled among the student body at Brown (from 14% in 2010 saying they were not heterosexual to 38% now). “The Herald’s Spring 2023 poll found that 38% of students do not identify as straight — over five times the national rate,” The Brown Daily Herald reported. “Over the past decade, LGBTQ+ identification has increased across the nation, with especially sharp growth at Brown.” Other sexual orientations have seen massive increases. “Since Fall 2010, Brown’s LGBTQ+ population has expanded considerably. The gay or lesbian population has increased by 26% and the percentage of students identifying as bisexual has increased by 232%,” the student newspaper reported. “Students identifying as other sexual orientations within the LGBTQ+ community have increased by 793%.”

Those numbers absolutely floored me when I first saw them.

And once they take power, they will go to extreme lengths to impose their views on the rest of us. If you doubt this, just check out a new bill that has now been passed by the Michigan House of Representatives…

Michigan’s House of Representatives has passed a hate speech bill, known as HB 4474, which criminalizes causing someone to feel threatened by words, including the misusing of their pronouns, with the possibility of a hefty fine or even jail time. The bill introduces hate crime penalties for causing someone to ‘feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened,’ with ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity or expression’ included as protected classes. Offenders could face up to five years in prison for such a felony offense or a $10,000 fine.

Would you like to go to prison for five years for using the wrong pronoun?

This sort of nonsense would have been unthinkable a decade ago.

If things are getting this crazy now, what would they look like if America was given another 10 or 20 years?

Unfortunately, if we stay on this path our country isn’t going to have a future. So don’t be afraid to stand up for what is right, because you are literally fighting for the soul of this nation.

