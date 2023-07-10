The plaintiff in a landmark case that the Supreme Court just ruled on to uphold every American’s right to free speech through the First Amendment has become a target of leftists, some of whom are sending her death threats in response.

Lorie Smith, a Colorado website designer and the plaintiff in 303 Creative v. Elenis, says she is receiving a barrage of hate mail following the 6-3 ruling in her favor on June 30.

“Especially in the last week, despite the victory last week, I do continue to face horrific attacks, people saying they hope I would be raped; they want to burn my house down; they know where I live, and they want to come kill me and my family,” Smith commented about the “loving liberals” and how they are treating her following the SCOTUS decision.

“Our security team is monitoring all of the comments that come in very, very closely to determine the best way to protect Lorie and to take action consistent with the threat,” added Kellie Fiedorek, Senior Counsel and Government Affairs Director at the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a public interest law firm that represented Smith throughout her case.

“We cannot share any more about the internal conversations we are having, but it is deeply disheartening to see Lorie experience vicious harassment and death threats over her stand for all Americans’ free speech and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that just affirmed both those who agree and those who vehemently disagree with Lorie have the right to say what they believe without fear of government punishment.”

As usual, hateful LGBTs are threatening rape and death on others for their support of free speech

In case you missed it, the case of 303 Creative v. Elenis dealt with concerns that Smith brought up about the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s attempted use of an anti-discrimination statute to try to force her to create websites that support things she does not believe in, including same-sex “marriage.”

At one point in her career, Smith actually left her highly productive corporate web design and digital marketing position to start her own company, known as 303 Creative.

Concerned that Colorado had previously sought to abuse the same statutes to force baker Jack Phillips to design cakes and other bakery items for LGBTs engaged in sexual perversion, Smith was encouraged to file her own case after the High Court ruled in Phillips’ favor in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

Just like it did against Phillips, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission tried to go after Smith for refusing to violate her own conscience, which is her right not to be forced to do under the United States Constitution.

“Colorado does not just seek to ensure the sale of goods or services on equal terms,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch in the majority opinion in Smith’s favor. “It seeks to use its law to compel an individual to create speech she does not believe. The question we face is whether that course violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”

“In this case, Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance. The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.”

The latest news about the leftist crusade against free speech and the First Amendment can be found at Libtards.news.

