The chaos that we are witnessing in our streets is the direct consequence of the incredibly bad decisions that our leaders have been making for decades. Traditional morality has been banished from our public schools, gang members and drug dealers are constantly pouring across our wide open borders, and in many of our largest cities hardened criminals are let back out into the streets time and time again.

As a result, property crime is out of control, violent crime has risen to very frightening levels, we are in the midst of the worst drug crisis in the history of our country, and sexual predators are seemingly everywhere. I wish that I could call what we are experiencing a “crime wave”, but I can’t because a “crime wave” is just temporary. Sadly, what we are enduring appears to be due to a permanent shift in our culture, and I believe that conditions are only going to get worse during the years ahead.

Los Angeles County recently reinstated their zero bail policy, and local residents are fearing the worst.

If you can believe it, even rapper 50 Cent is horrified. In an ominous Instagram post, he boldly declared that Los Angeles “is finished”…

Rapper Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, addressed Los Angeles’ crime crisis last week in response to the recent reinstatement of the zero bail policy. Jackson shared a FOX 11 Los Angeles segment about the zero bail policy on Instagram Reels Thursday. The policy, which was adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to reduce crowding in prisons, drops bail to as low as $0 for suspects accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there.SMH [shaking my head]” the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote on Instagram.

Sadly, 50 Cent is right on target.

Crime in the L.A. area is already wildly out of control, and now this zero bail policy is going to make it even worse.

In addition, we are being told that police in Los Angeles County will no longer “detain people for crimes such as theft, shoplifting, drug use, vandalism, battery, and a whole host of other non-serious, nonviolent crimes”…

Los Angeles County Deputy DA John McKinney can be heard in the shared report noting that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will no longer “detain people for crimes such as theft, shoplifting, drug use, vandalism, battery, and a whole host of other non-serious, nonviolent crimes that affect the quality of life for people here in Los Angeles.”

Seriously? So let me get this straight. They are no longer going to detain criminals if they steal things, use illegal drugs, smash windows or beat people up?

I suppose that is one way to get the crime rate to go down. But will letting criminals run wild in the streets really improve things?

Of course not. Just ask the citizens of Chicago.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

Years of “soft on crime” policies have only empowered the criminals.

At this point, things are so bad that gangs of thieves drive around the city in broad daylight looking for potential targets to rob. When they find a promising target, they jump out of their vehicles with their guns drawn…

Democrat run Chicago had another weekend of rampant crime. This weekend, armed crews terrorized the city perpetrating dozens of robberies. A report from the City Police Department shows that robbery at a five-year high in the city, up 14%. Police believe at least three different crews are involved in this weekend’s rampage, but no arrests have been made. Similar to prior sprees, these robberies involved three to five armed and masked men who jumped out of vehicles to rob victims on the streets.

Putting violent criminals back into the streets again and again simply does not work.

When will the politicians that are running our major cities finally understand this?

One recent study found that zero bail policies cause crime rates to go up dramatically…

A recent study published by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office found that zero bail policies have “horrific” effects on public safety. “I mean, we have more people being shot at, stabbed, assaulted, robbed, beaten. These are real victims – and the numbers are staggering under zero bail,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig told Fox News Digital. The study found that suspects released without bail reoffended 70% more often than those who posted bail, and were rearrested on 163% more charges. Suspects released without bail were also accused of three times as many violent crimes.

If you live in Los Angeles or in another major city that has a zero bail policy, I would recommend getting out of there while you still can.

Of course most of our biggest cities are unsafe at this point. According to one recent survey, a whopping 33 percent of all Seattle residents are considering moving out of the city, and “public safety” is one of the primary reasons…

About 33% of Seattle residents surveyed said they were seriously considering moving out of the city. Sixty-seven percent said they were not. The poll of 500 residents was conducted by phone from June 12-16, with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. Among the residents who say they are considering leaving, 37% blamed rising housing costs, and 34% cited public safety as their primary reason for moving.

A lot of people think that all of this violence is just temporary and that conditions will “return to normal” eventually.

New News Aggregator — Truth. Based. Media. — “Better than Drudge Report, plus unlike Drudge they love America!”

But that just isn’t going to happen.

The number of mass shootings just keeps going up every year, and during the first half of this year we were already on pace for another brand new record…

As the July 4th weekend approaches mass shootings in the U.S. have reached a record high for the mid-year point—there have been more than 330 mass shootings so far this year, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

Unfortunately, the second half of 2023 is off to a really bad start, because we had 16 more mass shootings during the Fourth of July weekend…

From the nation’s capital to Fort Worth, Texas, from Florin, California, in the west to the Bronx, New York, in the east, the Fourth of July long weekend in the US was overshadowed by 16 mass shootings in which 15 people were killed and nearly 100 injured.

This is our country now.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

The fabric of our society really is unraveling all around us, and we are moving into times when there will be great civil unrest from coast to coast.

I know that this article has been quite heavy, and so let me try to leave you with something to smile about.

In Atlanta, a man recently tried to rob a nail salon, but everybody ignored him…

I have to admit, I found that footage to be quite funny. But there is nothing funny about the violence that is happening in our streets day after day. Decades of incredibly foolish decisions have brought us to where we are today, and our cities are only going to get even more violent from this point forward.

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.