Dr. Paul Alexander, was a beacon of truth during the COVID pandemic. Today, he continues his service to the country by continuing to sound the alarm on the public health fallout after the pandemic.

One prime post-COVID symptom that has left experts puzzled is the “brain fog” phenomena, where people infected by the virus experience long-term neurological symptoms. Dr. Alexander recently shared a study produced by Clough et al. at his local university, the University of Buffalo, titled: Mitochondrial Dynamics in SARS-COV2 Spike Protein Treated Human Microglia: Implications for Neuro-COVID.

The study is alarming, to say the least:

“Emerging clinical data from the current COVID-19 pandemic suggests that ~ 40% of COVID-19 patients develop neurological symptoms attributed to viral encephalitis while in COVID long haulers chronic neuro-inflammation and neuronal damage result in a syndrome described as Neuro-COVID. We hypothesize that SAR-COV2 induces mitochondrial dysfunction and activation of the mitochondrial-dependent intrinsic apoptotic pathway, resulting in microglial and neuronal apoptosis.”

The authors studied brain immune cells and before and after COVID spike protein exposure.

The spike protein caused the cell’s mitochondria, the part of the cell that creates energy and stimulates immune response, to dysfunction massively. Compare the photos in the image below of untreated (UT) vs SARS-COV2 Spike exposed cells (yellow box emphasizes the degradation of the cell’s mitochondria.)

“This data provides important mechanistic insights into SARS-COV2 induced mitochondrial dysfunction which underlies neuropathology associated with Neuro-COVID,” says Dr. Paul Alexander. The imaging alone speaks volumes: cell mitochondria are being attacked and fractured by the spike protein.

