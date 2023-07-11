They say even a broken clock is right twice a day. Communists, on the other hand, are almost never right and Cornel West is up there as one of the most often to be wrong. He embraces BLM, Critical Race Theory, and everything that falls under the Social Justice umbrella.

That’s why it’s so surprising that he really did get one right.

In a Tweet, West laid out the perspectives that are shared by those who oppose the UniParty Swamp from both the left and the right. The NeoCon inspired and Obama-Biden manufactured war in Ukraine needs to end and West pointed out who’s really at fault [emphasis added]:

Let us not be deceived: NATO is an expanding instrument of U.S. global power that provoked Russia into a criminal invasion and occupation of Ukraine. This proxy war between the American Empire and the Russian Federation could lead to World War III. We must stop the war and war crimes (including cluster bombs used by all parties) and embark on diplomatic talks that should lead to a just peace. As the great W. E. B. Du Bois wrote in 1945 “I seem to see outlined a third World War based on the suppression of Asia and the strangling of Russia.” The Democratic Party is a party of war and Wall Street targeting Russia and China. Let us save our democracy and world by dismantling U.S. militarism at home (as in Cop Cities) and abroad – as Martin Luther King Jr. painfully reminded us!

Let us not be deceived: NATO is an expanding instrument of U.S. global power that provoked Russia into a criminal invasion and occupation of Ukraine. This proxy war between the American Empire and the Russian Federation could lead to World War III. We must stop the war and war… — Cornel West (@CornelWest) July 10, 2023

Patriot Patrick Byrne noted the Tweet and told a story of his encounter with West:

Good for Brother Cornel. A year ago, speaking in Rochester, New York, I ran into Brother Cornel at the airport, both of us rushing for different flights. I saw him and said, “Brother Cornell, I respect your work. I enjoyed ‘Race Matters.’” he looked at me and evidently… https://t.co/5wBEnQlTL5 — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) July 11, 2023

10 minutes later, I was boarding in my gate, Dr. West at his, and they were across from each other. We caught each other both turning and staring at the other. I deeply regret I did not get out of line and see if we could not sit for 10 minutes. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) July 11, 2023

This may be the only time Cornel West says something that makes sense. Remember this day fondly.