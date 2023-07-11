The wife of the U.S. attorney who is prosecuting the whistleblower who accused President Joe Biden of corruption, worked as the director of education for the Obama Foundation until November 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ wife Jennifer Wynn worked for the Obama Foundation for over three years, and her husband is now prosecuting a whistleblower who alleges Biden and his family have corrupt ties to China’s military, according to a video exclusively obtained by the New York Post. Israeli professor Dr. Gal Luft is a crucial witness for Republicans in their Biden family corruption investigation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Williams is the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and is prosecuting Luft for offenses related to “willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (‘FARA’), arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations, and making false statements to federal agents,” according to the press release.

Wynn has also been an assistant professor at the NYU Stern School of Business since 2018. During an event with fellow professor Dolly Chugh, where Chugh discussed her book titled “The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias,” Wynn joked, “If I’m not woke, I’m waking, right? I’m getting there.”

Luft brought information to FBI officials in 2019 that he alleged was covered up. Luft said, “I, who volunteered to inform the U.S government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life.”

Luft was arrested in Cyprus in February to prevent him from testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family’s alleged ties to Chinese military intelligence, he said in the video. Following his release on bail, Luft fled and is currently a fugitive, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Williams formerly clerked for Attorney General Merrick Garland who was then a federal appellate judge, according to The New York Times. He also worked for prominent Democrats, including as a field organizer for then-Senator John Kerry during his presidential campaign in 2003 and then-Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Terry McAulliffe in 2004 as his driver, assistant and aide.

Wynn and the DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

