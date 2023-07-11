If you thought Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) plans sounded dystopian, just wait to read the new “unified ledger” agenda released by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, known as the “bank of central banks”).

The plan, found at this link on BIS.org, is entitled, “Blueprint for the future monetary system: improving the old, enabling the new.” I provide a full analysis in today’s Brighteon Broadcast News video, below.

This new plan describes an orwellian, globalist-run “unified ledger” that records the ownership of all assets (checking accounts, real estate, bonds, stocks, etc.) on a centralized exchange run by globalists. All assets will be “tokenized,” a process that the BIS describes as, “recording claims on financial or real assets that exist on a traditional ledger on a programmable platform.”

This unified ledger will feature “programmable” entries, meaning that your ownership of assets can be revoked or altered at any time, according to the social engineering desires of the globalists. If you speak out against child sex trafficking, for example, or child trans mutilations, all your assets can vanish from the unified ledger.

That’s how you will “own nothing,” in case you were curious.

This centralized, globalist-controlled unified ledger stands in sharp contrast to cryptocurrencies which are structured on decentralized, distributed ledgers with no centrally controlled authority. Additionally, most blockchains are non-programmable and also immutable, meaning no one can go back in time and retroactively change the ledger entries for Bitcoin, for example.

Thus, it’s now abundantly clear that the western finance globalists are at war with human freedom and decentralization, and that cryptocurrencies are on the side of human freedom, self-custody and self-determination.

Self-custody of crypto means globalists can’t take it away from you

What globalists want to achieve is a system of assets and finance where you never have custody of anything. When you deposit money into a bank, for example, you have no custody of that money. The bank does. And the bank can decide at any time to seize it, or freeze your account, or declare bankruptcy. A government or law enforcement agency may also order those assets seized, and the bank will readily comply.

When you hold cryptocurrency, gold or silver, on the other hand, you have custody and no one can take them from you except by force. Holding bitcoin in a crypto wallet, for example, gives you total control (and hence ownership) over those assets.

Even better, if you use a privacy coin like Monero, no one can even see how much you hold or how you spend it.

Learn about this critical concept of self-custody in a special podcast report I published over the weekend:

BIS wants to “harmonize” all central banks under centralized globalist control

Right from the summary of the BIS document linked above, we find out that the BIS sees its new “unified ledger” tracking all the assets issued by central banks. In other words, this is even larger than just CBDCs… it combines the assets of all central banks while also tokenizing and controlling real estate assets, stocks, bonds, pensions and anything else that can be represented through digital records:

“A new type of financial market infrastructure – a unified ledger – could capture the full benefits of tokenisation by combining central bank money, tokenised deposits and tokenised assets on a programmable platform.”

The BIS document goes on to state that all tokenized assets can be subjected to regulatory rules set by governments. These would include regulations involving speech, climate change, acceptance of LGBT narratives, conformity to vaccine demands and so on. From the paper:

“…this dual nature of tokens could be used to good effect in a supervisory and compliance setting by directly embedding supervisory features into the token itself, which can be tailored to specific rules.”

The upshot of all this is that globalists will have total control and ownership over all your assets, and those assets’ very existence will be subject to increasingly insane globalist rules about accepting propaganda lies about the climate, transgenderism, child mutilations, elections, pandemic, war, vaccines and more. If you don’t conform to their transhumanism demands, all your assets will vanish.

That’s why governments, central banks and the BIS are absolutely terrified by the idea of self-custody, where individuals maintain ownership and control over their own assets.

And that’s exactly why self-custody is the perfect answer to escape this globalist tyranny. If you want to have any assets at all, they must be assets held in self-custody.

Bank accounts are not in your custody. Nor are stocks, treasuries, bonds or almost any other investment instrument.

Real estate can be in your custody if you live on the property or can assert a physical presence at the location of the asset.

Gold and silver in your possession are obviously self-custody assets. And cryptocurrency, when held in your own wallets (with your own keys), is of course the ideal form of self-custody.

That’s why smart people are currently converting fiat currency holdings into gold, silver and crypto.

Learn more about the BIS plan for total globalist control over all your assets in today’s Brighteon Broadcast News:

