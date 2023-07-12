On screen, actor Ron Perlman often plays the tough guy. In real life, he’s extremely fragile, which doesn’t go well with his lack of intelligence which he often puts on display through social media.

This week, he announced he’s quitting Twitter.

Again.

We’ve heard this one before, Ron 😂 pic.twitter.com/EA2rJefJIa — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 11, 2023

Threads, the Twitter clone stolen by Facebook to offer a home for those who don’t like to be exposed to truth, has been accused of instantly censoring conservatives as soon as they tried to post. It should be a perfect home for Perlman who demands his echo chambers be protected from elements that challenge his worldview, elements such as reality or common sense.