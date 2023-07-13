It takes a tremendous amount of courage to fight the good fight when doing so is personally and professional harmful. We’ve experienced the effects of financial cancel culture on this site, but our woes are infinitesimal compared to the massive attacks from multiple angles levied against Mike Lindell and MyPillow.

The America First patriot has not backed down in his fights against voter fraud and other threats to America. But it has cost him and his company dearly over the past couple of years. Big box stores have canceled him. Places where he used to advertise have cut him off. Lawsuits threaten his company’s very existence. Lindell has become persona non grata to those with their allegiance to leftism or the UniParty Swamp.

In July, he was forced to make major changes to his company in order to maintain steady operations. He hopes it’s temporary, but for now he is auctioning off equipment and subleasing some of his manufacturing space. According to Zero Hedge:

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who has gone to great lengths to dispute the results of the 2020 election, told the Star Tribune that he’s lost $100 million from ‘attacks by the box stores.’ “It was a massive, massive cancellation,” said Lindell. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.” The stores which dropped MyPillow products include: Walmart

Bed Bath & Beyond

Slumberland Furniture Now, Lindell is selling over 850 pieces of ‘surplus equipment’ online, including sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, conveyor belts, electric forklifts, and more.

As our oldest sponsor, MyPillow holds a very special place in our hearts. We probably wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for the revenue they helped us generate in the early days. Now, we are asking our audience to help Lindell and MyPillow as well.

Whether it’s bed sheets, robes, dog beds, towels, slippers, a complete mattress system, or the new MyPillow 2.0 itself, please consider purchasing from them. You can receive maximum discount by using promo code “JDR” but frankly I’m not too concerned about which promo code you use. MyPillow needs help and it behooves America First patriots to do what we can to reward Lindell for continuing to fight the good fight.

If he falls, it will be a major blow to the movement America needs so desperately right now. Please check out MyPillow’s discounts today.