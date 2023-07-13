The corporate media is desperately trying to deter Americans from seeing the new child trafficking film “Sound of Freedom” by erroneously tying it to the “QAnon” movement. They are doing this because “Sound of Freedom” fills in a lot of blanks about how the LGBT transgender movement is straight from the pedophilia and child trafficking playbook.

Tim Ballard, the real-life former government agent depicted in the film by “Passion of the Christ” star Jim Caviezel, spoke with Fox News this week about the bizarre QAnon claims about the film coming from the likes of The Washington Post, Jezebel, Rolling Stone, Media Matters, The Guardian (United Kingdom) and others.

“I can’t explain it, and neither can they,” Ballard said about how the media outlets making the claim that “Sound of Freedom” involves QAnon have zero basis in reality.

“Every show I’ve seen, they just like to throw the word out. They make zero connection to the actual story. It’s very difficult to make that connection when it’s actually based on a true story. Where is the QAnon doctrine being spewed in the film and the script? This is just some other agenda.”

Why is the media “running interference” for pedophiles and human traffickers?

Since nearly every mainstream media outlet is now attempting to tie “Sound of Freedom” to QAnon, almost like they are all reading their lines from the same script, the question must be asked: why, exactly, is the media on the side of pedophiles and child traffickers?

“Who would want to get the backs or run interference for pedophiles and human traffickers?” is how Ballard asked the question during the interview. “That’s the more important question in all this. Why would you want to lie to push an agenda whose goal is to have children be in captivity? It’s kind of sick.”

“It’s embarrassing and simply grotesque for this guy who knows nothing to start throwing out terms like QAnon and connecting it to a real story.”

It appears as though The Washington Post and CNN are the two major media outlets that got the ball rolling to tarnish the reputation of “Sound of Freedom” as being based on some obscure political concept rather than actual events that happened and are still happening day in and day out as long as the globalists are in charge of things.

In a demeaning tweet, the Post wrote that “Sound of Freedom” is a “low-budget film” whose star, Caviezel, “has linked it to the QAnon movement.”

CNN likewise tried to claim that anyone who watches “Sound of Freedom” will become infected with QAnon conspiracy theories. CNN, meanwhile, remains one of the most pro-pedophile media outlets in existence (i.e., Anderson “pooper scooper” Cooper.)

The really ironic part about the false QAnon claims is that the “Sound of Freedom” project began in 2017 before QAnon was even part of the national lexicon.

“All of the same corporate media that pushed groomer film Cuties is attacking anti-pedo ‘Sound of Freedom,'” noted Jack Posobiec. “That is literally all you need to know.”

As of this writing, “Sound of Freedom” has generated $40 million at the box office, which is about twice the budget it cost to make the film.

The United States is the global leader in child trafficking and minor exploitation. Learn more at Trafficking.news.

