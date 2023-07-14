Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is arguably the greatest indirect threat to mankind. It may or may not exist already; the public would not be told if it has already been developed. And while citizens get normalized into accepting AI through projects like ChatGPT, its earthshattering evolution to AGI may already be in place.

But even it if isn’t, the powers-that-be want it. They see it as the ultimate means to not only solve their problems, but also to offer a “god” that can be worshipped by the masses. AGI will be able to “solve” problems that cannot be solved today and that will greatly expand the burgeoning cult of AI worship.

Elon Musk and others have called for AI developers to tap the brakes. It’s not enough, but at least it’s something. At least some people are trying to be cautious. But Bill Gates is working on behalf of his Globalist Elite Cabal (often referred to as the New World Order) to push forward as quickly as possible. The sooner they can achieve and control Artificial General Intelligence, the faster they’ll be able to implement their plans of depopulation and total control.

If Bill Gates is definitely the bad guy for opposing a pause, does that mean Elon Musk is a good guy for wanting one? Not necessarily. I’d like to think Musk is being cautious as a smart man who’s not engaged with the Globalist Elite Cabal, but I’m just not sure. As I’ve said for the last year or so, he may be as he appears on the surface. He may also be a Trojan Horse who will guide the “red-pilled” population down the same path as the woke worshippers of people like Gates.

I’d put the chances of Musk being good or evil at about 50/50.

Here’s an article by Jason Cohen at Daily Caller News Foundation that breaks down the AI feud between the two billionaires…

Bill Gates Opposes Elon Musk’s AI Pause Plan, Says Technology’s Future Won’t Be As ‘Grim’ As Feared

Microsoft founder Bill Gates advocated against a pause on artificial intelligence (AI) development, as proposed by billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk and others, in a recent blog post.

Gates wrote that society should refrain from attempting to halt the advancement of AI, seeming to reference a pause on AI experiments that technologists such as Musk have called for, according to the blog post he published. Further, he countered common predictions regarding the future impact of AI, asserting that it will not be as “grim” or as “rosy” as portrayed by some.

“We should not try to temporarily keep people from implementing new developments in AI, as some have proposed,” Gates wrote. Musk, AI researchers and prominent individuals such as Steve Wozniak suggested a six-month moratorium on massive AI experiments, emphasizing concerns such as job automation and propaganda, according to an open letter they published in March.

Gates addressed these concerns in his blog, but argued a pause is not ideal because continued development can help protect against the most dangerous outcomes for AI.

“Government and private-sector security teams need to have the latest tools for finding and fixing security flaws before criminals can take advantage of them,” Gates wrote. “Cyber-criminals won’t stop making new tools. Nor will people who want to use AI to design nuclear weapons and bioterror attacks. The effort to stop them needs to continue at the same pace.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Gates he is open to letting American AI companies such as Microsoft into China at a meeting in June, according to Reuters. The company is backing OpenAI, the creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, with billions of dollars according to Microsoft.

Musk announced the founding of an AI company on Wednesday. “Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality,” he tweeted. He also added the company name to his Twitter bio.

“I think we should be cautious with AI, and I think there should be some government oversight because it is a danger to the public,” Musk told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson in an April Fox News interview.

The Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

