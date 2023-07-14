What did First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank have in common? Well, the obvious thing is they all collapsed this year, but there’s another tie that binds them together. They were all “green banks” with heavy reliance on deposits and loans from companies that specialize in trying to profit from the climate change hoax.

When they first failed, some speculated that they were allowed to do so for the sake of bigger banks wanting to muscle in on the climate change industry. But as it turns out, there’s another player in the green banking world: the Environmental Protection Agency. John Hugh DeMastri from Daily Caller News Foundation describes that below.

In the planned Liberal World Order, the Globalist Elite Cabal won’t just work through governments. In fact, governments will be only marginally in control. It’s through the public-private partnerships that are currently forming that the globalists will exert real tyranny over the people. This move by the Biden-Harris regime aligns perfectly with those goals.

Here’s DeMastri’s article. As you read it, keep the failed green banks from earlier this year in mind…

Biden EPA Launches $20 Billion ‘Green Bank’ Before GOP Can Repeal Funding

The Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $20 billion funding push for startups and local communities investing in green technology Friday morning.

The funding is broken into two grant competitions, the $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund, which will support “two-to-three” financial institutions that will, in turn, fund climate startups and other green initiatives, and the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator, which will support between two and seven “hub nonprofit organizations” to develop green projects in low-income communities, according to the EPA. The funding comes from the Biden administration’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), which the EPA must spend by September 30, 2024, thanks to a mandate by Democratic lawmakers designed to shield the fund from Republican efforts to repeal it and other aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“The President and I set ambitious goals to cut our greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050—the investments announced today move our nation towards achieving these goals and a cleaner, healthier future for generations to come,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in the press release. “Students, small business owners and community leaders with innovative ideas to reduce our emissions and accelerate our clean energy transition will now see their projects become reality, all while creating good-paying jobs and a clean energy economy that works for all.”

Republicans have proposed clawing back roughly $7.8 billion of this funding as part of their budget for the federal government in fiscal year 2024, with GOP Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama referring to the bill as a “taxpayer-funded $27 billion slush fund,” according to The Washington Post. Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho argued that reductions are “necessary to right-size” the “excessive level of funding” that the EPA and other federal agencies “received outside of the regular appropriations process.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan pointed out that many projects backed by the IRA have been located in Republican districts, in a statement to the Post.

“We have $27 billion to design a very effective program that, by the way, will go in all districts — red, blue and independent districts,” Regan told the outlet. “This is about investing in America.”

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

The EPA did not immediately reply to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact [email protected].