The William McKinley Institute recently published, through an anonymous source, the Discord server and organizational documents of the anti-white extremist group Organize Against Transphobia (OAT). A private chatroom of the said radical leftist activist group has been exposed where members were found plotting the murder of cops.

One of the militant transgender terrorists is Timothy Johnson also known as “Caboose” Johnson, who describes himself as an Irish-American and “reconnecting” Cherokee on Twitter. According to Justice Report, Caboose is somewhat of a minor e-celebrity in the communist TikTok community. He is also an ANTIFA activist who has infiltrated the anti-government “Boogaloo Boys” group which started as libertarian but drifted leftward due to their lack of vigilance. He also served in the United States Armed Forces as an “Infantry Soldier” for the Army National Guard, as per his LinkedIn.

Reports reveal that Caboose regularly puts on fatigues and engages in live-action role-playing (LARP) as a military enforcer during ANTIFA rallies. (Related: Antifa attack on police training site outside Atlanta deemed ‘domestic terrorism’ as dozens are arrested.)

“I provide transportation solutions with years of trucking, dispatching, insurance, and supply chain experience at my disposal. My military experience shows I can operate well under pressure and adapt to challenges in a creative way,” he wrote regarding his activity at a protest in Louisville for Breonna Taylor, a drug-dealing, gun-slinging thug who was killed during a police encounter.

Johnson expressed his desire to kill cops and praised the actions of renegade Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) cop Christopher Dorner, who went on a murder rampage on some of his former colleagues before committing suicide back in 2013. However, he still critiqued Dorner’s personal ideology and motivations as “cringe.”

In the private chatroom conversations, he posted hundreds of times since the OAT Discord was first created, repeatedly expressing his desire for extreme violence. On April 19, he made the sadistic comment in a fit of rage after a conservative University of South Carolina student defied his anti-social politics at an “Uncensored America” speaking event. The post came immediately after OAT’s supposedly peaceful counter-protest escalated into violence. “I wanna bash his face in and piss into the back of his skull. That’s all I could think about last night,” he said.

Not only does he regularly post about rage and violence, but he also is a major advocate of grooming children with pro-transgender sexual propaganda as well as leftist-anarchist materials to make them hate America and white people as well as bask in the revolutionary Marxism ideology. He even has a video reading a subversive propaganda book aimed at children.

Meanwhile, another individual exposed in these leaks is Matt Cox, who is a “proud father of a nonbinary child” and professes to be the “official dad of OAT.” Cox offers his expertise as a mixed martial artist to the group and has regularly trained OAT members in what he calls “mutual aid martial arts” (MAMA) regimens. Also, according to the leaked convos, he attended firearm combat exercises hosted by local members of the infamous John Brown Gun Club (JBGC) and the local Socialist Rifle Association (SRA).

In a January 31 discussion, which took place after one of the group’s first firearm combat drills, Cox debated with another user, who didn’t want to mention JBGC due to a rightful fear of public backlash. The discussion, where Cox questioned the hesitancy, revealed that the only vetting done prior to entry to one of OAT’s SRA-hosted rifle training exercises is a round of what they called “vibe checking.”

The unearthed Discord chats also suggested latent aggression simmering within Cox and numerous times it appears as if he’s champing at the bit to fight “fascists” in the streets. “I didn’t think I could get more angry at this situation,” he said in a January 24 post. When another member of OAT replied, “They are really f*cking around today,” he replied, “Time for them to find out.”

He also pledged that he would “bleed” with them “till the war is won,” referring to his devotion to fighting “transphobia.”

Additionally, Cox seemed to present himself as arrogant and invincible in his posts. However, this is not because of his own abilities. “My wife’s a lawyer in the biggest progressive firm in [South Carolina], f*ckin come at me ghouls,” he boasted, referring to his wife Sarah JM Cox of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel.

During his free time, this late 40s man admitted he’d troll mainstream conservatives with immature comments during YouTube live streams. In his post on January 6, he shared a screen capture of his comment during a live episode of Corey Allen’s “The Overton Report,” a conservative program critical of homosexual perversion in South Carolina.

“The comment, made with his personal YouTube account ‘@phagtacular,’ is crude and full of cheap profanities but appears to stem from a previous incident in which Cox allegedly harassed Allen in real life, adding further evidence of Cox’s willingness to abide by OAT’s point of unity #2, “a diversity of tactics.'”

He was proud of himself that the host did not know it was him, but a little scared that he vowed to be more careful next time.

