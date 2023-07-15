If you had “race-based bioweapons” on your Robert F. Kennedy Jr bingo card for the week, you win! The presidential candidate expressed a controversial perspective that has people on both sides of the aisle raising eyebrows.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

According to the NY Post:

Kennedy floated the idea during a question-and-answer portion of raucous booze and fart-filled dinner at Tony’s Di Napoli on East 63d Street. … “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged. In between bites of linguini and clam sauce, Kennedy, 69, warned of more dire biological weapons in the pipeline with a “50% infection fatality rate” that would make COVID-19 “look like a walk in the park.” “We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons,” he claimed. “They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race.”

His detractors say this is further evidence that he is unhinged. His supporters are splitting between those jumping on his theoretical bandwagon and others who are ignoring the report.

But before anyone passes judgment, there are two things to consider. First, what Kennedy is proposing is not beyond the technological reach of the Chinese Communist Party. Second, it is definitely not beyond the ethical reach of the CCP because they’ve been known to be seeking such bioweapons for years (which, by the way, is one reason you should never let anyone have access to your DNA samples). Third, Kennedy has more access to this type of information than your average conspiracy theorist.

So, I’m not endorsing his claim but I’m definitely not denying it, either. It’s possible. Some would say it’s likely. If there’s evidence that he’s correct, I’d love to see it. And if there’s evidence he’s wrong, I’d like to see that as well.

Either way, this is not going to help him win over mainstream Democrat voters who will dismiss his claims without investigation. Society has been programmed to dismiss unofficial controversial narratives. The “conspiracy theory” label has, sadly, been rendered as a pejorative.

