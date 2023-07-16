Editor’s Note: This list by Epic Economist is very basic and incomplete. Experienced preppers will likely laugh at it. But here’s the thing. Not all of us have been prepping for years or even months. This video is a great start in order for those new to prepping to look ahead and get ready. Here’s Epic Economist…

After supply chains broke in 2021, things have never come back to the way they once were. Sudden shortages of essential products have become all too common by now. Grocery and retail stores are still struggling to keep shelves stocked, and we learned that many of them are one emergency event away from seeing inventories run out. Times are tougher, too.

We’re spending a larger share of our paychecks to buy the same products. This is partly because consumer demand continues to outpace available supply, which is fueling inflation across many categories, and keeping the cost of living at historic highs. Industry insiders are telling us conditions will get even more difficult as we enter a deep recession.

The California drought has shown just how quickly water shortages can occur and how badly this can disrupt our food systems. Water filters and purifiers are essential for any stockpile, and people start chasing for them any time an emergency seems imminent.

During the Texas freeze of 2021, the super-low temperatures led water pipelines to burst, and millions of people lost access to clean water for days. These situations highlight the importance of having these products on hand because systems can break at any minute, and in some situations, going to the stores is no longer an option, so stock up on these while you still can do so.

We’ve learned the hard way that personal hygiene products, including toilet paper, are the first to disappear when people hear about any problems with the supply chain or weather emergencies. The cost of these goods has seen a significant increase in recent years, up almost 17% since 2021. It’s safe to say that when people start rushing to the stores to get these goods again, we will have to pay even more expensive prices for them.

It’s always a good idea to have extra toothbrushes, soaps, moisturizers, razors, and hand sanitizers. Look for deals, and don’t forget to consider the necessities of each family member.

The Energy Information Association has warned several times that our domestic supplies of fuels remain tight. One single disruption can trigger extensive outages, just as it happened to gas stations in Florida earlier this year. Gasoline supplies are below their historical average for this time of the year, EIA data show, and for those who need their cars to work or travel regularly, a shortage can turn into a nightmare very quickly.

If you haven’t yet, make sure you build a safe supply of fuels before seasonal price increases take place and weather events or other disruptions hit stations nationwide.

Preparedness is ultimately a way to teach us how to make conscious choices, save money, manage time and prevent all the unnecessary stress we would experience if we did things at the last moment. It’s a way to assess our needs and make provisions for our loved ones so everyone has their needs covered even in the event of an emergency. You can create your stockpile according to your budget, your preferences, and your individual plan. Everyone’s stockpile is different, and learning what makes sense for you is one of the most important lessons you can learn with this practice.

That’s why preparing in advance is crucial to survive the turbulent period we’re about to enter. Today, we listed a few products that are key in any prepper stockpile and can disappear from the stores before we even notice.

Here’s the list:

Water Filters and Purifiers Toiletries Seasoned Firewood Fuel Self-Defense Tools Baby Supplies Gasoline Containers Garbage Bags Powdered Milk Garden Seeds Clothing Repair Kits Fire Starters Bleach Rain Gear Canning Supplies

Chances are strong more items will be added to this list through comments at Late Prepper, so check it out and sound off.