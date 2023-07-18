When an average person say they’re thinking about buying something huge, they’re probably not really going to do it. When mega-billionaire Elon Musk says he’s thinking about it, he probably already has the ball rolling.

That’s why his latest Tweet about purchasing something is possibly more than just fodder for his social media fans.

Should I just buy Fox News and CNN? Probably would be best for everyone. 😂😂

😂😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

Musk tends to telegraph his “considerations” after deals are done or nearly done. With Twitter, for example, he took to the platform and asked what should be done about the company. On cue, the masses told him to “buy it” so a few days later he purchased nearly 10% of the company. This started the long road to his eventual purchase of the whole thing.

But what many people don’t realize is that he had already initiated the purchase of Twitter three weeks before his Tweet. That’s his modus operandi.

So is Musk going to buy Fox News? CNN? Both? We’ll see, but speculation is already ramping up.