There goes Senator Tommy Tuberville again, having the audacity to do his job. In Washington, D.C. these days you can be assured you’re doing something right if you find yourself being criticized by career politicians from both parties for taking a principled stand on an issue that gets in the way of business as usual in Washington.

This time it’s Alabama’s senior senator having the gall to call out the Department of Defense and its unlawful policy of paying for personnel to travel out of state to have an abortion. Senator Tuberville has stepped up and placed a hold on all Pentagon promotions until the important issue gets resolved through the normal legislative process.

When former Auburn head football Coach Tuberville is attacked from all sides for simply asking for regular order, you begin to understand why America under the leadership of Joe Biden and Senator Majority leader Chuck Schumer is so badly off the rails. A recent Reuters survey found that a whopping 72 percent of those polled believe we’re headed in the wrong direction as a country, as opposed to 13 percent who think we’re on the right track.

The policy unilaterally put into place by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Auburn Alumni) is the latest example of the Biden Administration bowing to the radical left at every turn and abusing power in the process. Senator Tuberville is arguing that if President Biden and Secretary Austin want their wrongheaded policy to continue, they need Congress to pass it into law. Just like in the case of Biden’s illegal student loan program that was recently blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the executive branch doesn’t make the law; that power rests with the legislative branch, per the U.S. Constitution. We’re talking about Politics 101 here. And sadly, scores of our leaders in Washington could use a refresher course.

Common sense demands such as this have been known to make the D.C. uni-party throw a temper tantrum and Senator Tuberville’s courageous stand is no exception. Tuberville deserves praise for standing up for life and asking inconvenient questions in a forum that was once known for robust debate: the United States Senate. He’s asking about fundamental things like, why has the Pentagon gotten itself into the abortion business in the first place?

No serious person can argue that this isn’t a legitimate point. The Defense Department is supposed to be fixated on keeping our country safe, not consumed with enacting the agenda of the woke leftist mob. That chuckle you hear is from Communist China as they remain laser focused on becoming the world’s next superpower.

The position of Senator Schumer and his swamp agents is as pathetic as it is predictable. The nominations and promotions that Senator Tuberville is holding up can be moved if the Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate would just roll up its sleeves and actually do some hard work for a change. For example, the Democrat chairman of the Armed Services Committee said recently that clearing the 260 blocked nominations “through the regular procedure would take 27 days with the Senate working ‘around the clock’ or 84 days if the Senate worked eight hours a day.”

You see, in Joe Biden’s broken Washington, working eight hours a day is a terrifying thought. This is precisely the tone deaf behavior that disgusts hardworking taxpayers and the reason why 80 percent of the American people support term limits for Members of Congress.

Just like when establishment politicians threaten that a government shutdown would cause the world to come to an end if their latest multi-trillion dollar omnibus spending bill doesn’t pass, those same voices are now claiming that Senator Tuberville’s actions weaken us on the world stage. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, getting back to some sanity and regular order in Washington would make our beloved constitutional republic far stronger.

So, if woke stooges Biden and Austin want their Pentagon abortion on demand policy to continue, they need to get it codified into law. Until then, the Senate should debate each nominee on the merits and vote on them one by one. Thank you Coach Tuberville for your inspirational leadership — and doing your job.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact [email protected].