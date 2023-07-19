Now that Donald Trump appears to be facing his third indictment and second from Special Counsel Jack Smith, Congressman Matt Gaetz has had enough. He intends to introduce legislation that will defund the investigations, effectively ending them before trial.

“In the coming hours, the coming days, I will be introducing legislation under my name, in the House of Representatives, as a freestanding bill, to defund the Jack Smith investigation,” Gaetz said on Tuesday. “And one reason why is the election interference feature. Another reason why: the lack of transparency.”

Here’s the clip from his show:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announces he will be introducing a bill to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/0WFVR5J2a5 — The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Gaetz’s move is a longshot to say the least but it helps shine a spotlight on the ludicrous and anti-American methods the left are using in their latest Trump Witch Hunt.