Ohio-based lawyer Thomas “Tom” Renz has warned that digital currencies will eventually lead to the end of freedom.

He issued this warning during the July 11 episode of his Brighteon.TV program “Lawfare with Tom Renz.” According to him, people who are unaware of the central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) ought to know of the unified ledger program promoted by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) as part of its 2023 Annual Economic Report. Renz noted that the globalist bankers that make up the BIS want to get rid of physical cash and turn it into CBDCs for more control over people’s money – lining up with the Great Reset promoted by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.

“The problem with that is: As a digital asset, they can take it away from you and there’s nothing you can do about it. If [I’ve] got money, I can hide it in my pocket. I can hide it under my bed. I can do what I want to do with it,” Renz remarked.

“If the bank has to physically hold my money, they will have to physically take it from the bank to take it away from me. If it’s digital, they don’t have to physically do anything. They can just hit a keyboard and it’s gone. So that’s CBDCs, and that’s the problem.”

As an example, Renz cited how a house deed tokenized into a piece of digital content under the BIS’s unified ledger program could get transferred from place to place. This could cause people to lose their own homes. Worse, other real and hard assets such as retirement accounts and business deeds would be converted into digital tokens.

Such a system, the pro-freedom lawyer added, would grant a corrupt government agency the ability to lock up people’s assets and shut everything down. With a state controlling the political system and prohibiting any dissent, banks that work with the government will be able to control liquidity all from one central point. Individuals like former President Donald Trump would be barred from doing business and staying afloat.

International central bank powered by AI likely to rise soon

Renz pointed out that this digitalization drive is going to push toward an international central bank that controls the entire world through a keyboard and artificial intelligence. He added the digital system is moving free society into a totally controlled ecosystem, which is what Schwab and other supporters of the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution are pushing for.

“Understand that this means that every asset on the planet would eventually be digitized, tokenized and turned into something that was controlled on a keyboard. You own nothing, they control everything,” the lawyer said.

“If you digitize and tokenize everything and you put it on a computer, you don’t own anything. It’s all controlled by the state, every state, including the United States. Now they may have laws that give you the illusion of freedom, but it’ll be an illusion. They may try to convince you not to revolt, or not to fight back because they want you to not do that. But at the end of the day, everything is controlled.” (Related: Expert warns CBDCs could lead economies to a dark path – where governments dictate what you can purchase.)

The “Lawfare” host stressed that people must stand up against this push to digital currency, digital ownership and digital assets because it would mean the end of freedom – citing two ways to do so.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

Having cash and precious metals like gold and silver in one’s possession makes a huge difference because the globalists can’t take it away from people using a keyboard. People also need to develop a parallel economy, he continued. According to Renz, this is something that is going to occur over time and some people are already working on it.

Follow CryptoCult.news for more news about CBDCs. Watch the July 11 episode of “Lawfare with Tom Renz” below. “Lawfare with Tom Renz” airs every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and every Saturday at 12:30-1 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

More related stories:

Sources include: