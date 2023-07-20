Country mega-star Jason Aldean has been the center of controversy over his latest song, “Try That In A Small Town.” It depicts violence committed by radical leftist groups in big cities and challenges these thugs to try their antics in places where citizens aren’t as dependent on government for their protection.

The leftist outraged prompted bans across multiple music venues, including Country Music Television (CMT). Here’s the video:

Clearly, their efforts to suppress the song have failed miserably as it climbed quickly to #1 on iTunes. Many who would never consider downloading a country song have found themselves jamming to the twang.

But while leftists go unhinged over the topic and implications of the song, they were just fine with hundreds of popular songs in recent years that were more explicit, more violent, and far more controversial. Amiri King took to Twitter to offer some examples [Language warning]:

So Jason Aldean is catching A LOT of shit for his new song because of the lyrics in this video. Let’s highlight some music lyrics that aren’t causing any controversy and see why that might be. Shall we? DMX: ‘If you got a daughter older than 15, I’mma rape her/Take her on the living room floor, right there in front of you/Then ask you seriously, what you wanna do?’

ICE CUBE: ‘So don’t follow me up and down your market/ Or your little chop-suey ass will be a target/ Of the nationwide boycott/ Juice with the people, that’s what the boy got/So pay respect to the Black fist/ Or we`ll burn your store right down to a crisp/ And then we`ll see ya/ Cause you can’t turn the ghetto into Black Korea.’

SADAT X: ‘Though I can freak, fly, flow, fuck up a fa#%ot, Don’t understand their ways, I ain’t down with gays’

BIGGIE: ‘Then I’m dippin’ up the block and I’m robbin’ bitches, too/Up the herringbones and bamboos/I wouldn’t give a fuck if you’re pregnant/Give me the baby rings and the #1 Mom pendant’

RICK ROSS: ‘Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it’ I could go on and on, but you get the idea. Spare me the fucking outrage.

Hypocrisy has become the norm when it comes to leftist outrage. Their cognitive dissonance has never been more fully displayed than over the last six or seven years. Outrage over “Try That In A Small Town” is just the latest example.