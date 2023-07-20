Editor’s Note: Invariably when we post articles that mention U.S. troops potentially fighting in Ukraine, I get readers who misunderstand our stance. We are 100% against any troops, weapons, or taxpayer aid going to Ukraine. We’ve been against everything from the start, including most of the sanctions against Russia, in what should have always been considered a regional conflict. In other words, highlighting that there’s a major risk of escalation involving U.S. troops in Ukraine does not mean we support it. With that said, here’s Michael Snyder…

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that the U.S. is going to be involved in the war in Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, and our leaders just keep pouring billions upon billions of dollars into the conflict. But the truth is that the war is not going very well for Ukraine. After sending them lots of shiny new vehicles and enormous mountains of military equipment in recent months, U.S. officials pressured the Ukrainians to launch an ill-advised “counter-offensive” so that the public could see that some “progress” was being made.

Unfortunately for the Ukrainians, the Russian defensive positions are extremely well prepared at this stage, and thousands upon thousands of young Ukrainians have been needlessly slaughtered. An Irish volunteer that recently returned home told Sky News what life is really like on the front lines at this point…

Sky News international correspondent John Sparks spoke to an Irish volunteer, Rhys Byrne, who has been fighting on the frontline in the east of Ukraine for 17 months and is now leaving Ukraine “due to witnessing atrocities,” Sparks reports. Byrne called the fighting he witnessed “horrific.” “On ‘Zero Line’ it’s horror. It’s horror. There is just a genocide. It’s slaughter”, says Rhys Byrne, codename ‘Rambo’, a 28-year-old from Dublin. Byrne fought for the 59th brigade in the Ukrainian territorial army, where he operated a heavy machine gun, Sparks reports. “There are dead people everywhere. Russians dead. Ukrainian people dead…. the biggest problem we get when we’re going into trenches is stepping over all the dead bodies that are already there from the last people [who] went in – that kind of stuff really haunts you.”

Try to imagine what it would be like to be there.

How would you feel if there were dead bodies all around you for as far as the eye could see?

Sadly, our military leaders don’t seem to care much about all of the Ukrainians that are dying.

They are more than happy to fight this war “to the last Ukrainian” as long as U.S. troops don’t have to die.

If the American people truly understood what was going on over there, a lot more of them would be pushing for a peaceful solution.

During an interview on Tuesday, Donald Trump tried to get people to understand the scale of the carnage that we are witnessing. According to Trump, “hundreds of thousands of people are dying”…

Trump again reiterated that he wants the war to end immediately, noting “You have cities with no buildings standing. It looks like just a demolition zone. It’s so horrible and, you know, and then they’ll say two people were hurt.” “No. Hundreds of people and thousands of people were killed. You’re gonna find out when this whole thing is over that the number of people killed is far greater than they tell you,” Trump further urged. He continued, “They’re not telling you the truth. Many, many thousands, hundreds of thousands of people are dying. Their cities are being obliterated.”

So many lives are being needlessly ended.

The vast majority of them are either Ukrainians or foreign mercenaries that have been hired to fight for the Ukrainians.

After the horrifying losses that the Ukrainians have suffered during their recent “counter-offensive”, some western news sources are now changing their tune about this war. In fact, a major British news source just posted an article entitled “Ukraine and the West are facing a devastating defeat”…

Since Putin’s tanks crossed into Ukrainian territory last year, three options have been on the table for how this war would end: victory for one side or the other, a frozen conflict or a negotiated settlement. The public comments made this week by Oleksiy Arestovych, a former advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, appear to indicate the last may be more likely than previously thought. Arestovych raised the prospect of Ukraine making territorial concessions in return for the rest of the country receiving the most cast-iron security guarantee there is: Nato membership. These comments have proved highly controversial. Not only would such an outcome be unpalatable to many in Kyiv and other European capitals, raising it as a possibility highlights a growing uncertainty about the long-term sustainability of the war – particularly amongst Ukraine’s western backers.

But there will be no peace talks.

The Biden administration is going to make sure of that.

So the fighting will continue, and now the Russians have gathered an absolutely massive force for an offensive of their own…

Russia is amassing vast numbers of troops and equipment along the northern frontline in Ukraine, Kyiv has warned. Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told local television that Moscow had gathered more than 100,000 troops on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis, as well as 900 tanks, 555 artillery systems and 370 multiple rocket launchers.

It is being reported that this Russian force has already advanced 2 kilometers in the direction of Kupiansk, and a foreign news source is telling us that the Ukrainians have already “lost more than 55 square kilometers of territory”…

Already the Russian troops advanced in the last 24 hours 2 kilometers along the front and 1.5 kilometers in depth. In the last 3 days the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 55 square kilometers of territory. At the same time, the Russian troops of the 21st Mechanized Guards Division have created two bridgeheads which they intend to unite. Russian forces crossed the Zerebets River, southwest of Karmazinovka in Svatovo and west of Novovodyane. The Ukrainians later confirmed the crossing of the Zerebets River by the Russians. The Russians now see the city of Kupyansk.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

The Biden administration assured us that the Ukrainian “counter-offensive” would be a great success. But now the Russians are gaining ground.

So what is the next move for the Biden administration? Are they ready to commit U.S. troops to the fight? And would U.S. troops actually be ready for such a fight?

Over the past few years, the Biden administration has turned the U.S. military into one giant social experiment.

For example, one 18-year-old female recruit claims that she was actually forced to shower with and sleep between “two individuals who were supposedly changing from male to female”…

According to Rounds, the military recruit, 18, is complaining about being forced to sleep in between “two individuals who were supposedly changing from male to female.” The girl also has to shower with the individuals and reported significant distress about the matter. The individuals housed with the 18-year-old had initiated chemical interventions to change genders, but without having reassignment surgery, their genitalia were fully intact.

And according to an incredibly shocking document that was just leaked, transgender recruits are being given all sorts of special privileges…

Taxpayer funded “care” for transgender service members includes:

speech/voice therapy

cross-sex hormones,

laser hair removal,

voice feminization surgery,

facialcontouring,

body contouring,

breast/chest surgery (“upper surgery”)

genital mutilation surgery (“lower surgery”).

Psychological counseling

Service members who identify as transgender may receive a waiver for grooming and uniform standards. Service members who identify as transgender may receive an indefinite waiver for physical fitness standards. This waiver often becomes a de facto permanent situation, and the transgender identifying service member just has to renew the exemption request every six months. Service members who identify as transgender will be considered “non-deployable” for up to 300 days while taking hormones for their “transition” period. Again, given that these hormones are often required for life, this may render the transgender identifying service member as permanently unable to deploy.

If you will recall, the U.S. military couldn’t even successfully evacuate from Afghanistan before the Taliban had taken over the entire country.

But now we are going to fight the Russians?

One way or another, our soldiers better get ready, because more war is coming.

Less than a week ago, Joe Biden boldly declared to the entire world that “we will not waver” and that we will be involved in the conflict in Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

Biden is quite serious about trying to win this war, and in the process he is going to get a whole lot more people killed.

