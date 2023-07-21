The sparks were flying at the July 15 “Family Leadership Summit” in Des Moines Iowa, and as a result of the viral videos and outraged commentary, Conservatives across America soon knew all about it. Tucker Carlson, who is now totally free from the fetters of the ostensibly fair and balanced Fox “News,” pulled no punches as he grilled prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, independent entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Vice-President Mike Pence.

By far the most noteworthy exchange took place between Carlson and Pence, during which Pence appeared to say that the situation in Ukraine, not America, was his chief concern. Predictably, Pence has since loudly decried that interpretation of his comments, claiming that he was “taken out of context.” Still, it was his most memorable remark of the day, since his other responses to Carlson’s hardball queries were rife with Beltway “Insider” speak, and given the dire plight in which our Nation finds itself, far from encouraging.

Ultimately, no one among this Presidential Primary “Second String” was able to present a plan that could rally and invigorate attendees. Instead, they all reflected a penchant for returning the Federal Government to the golden days of “business as usual,” during which the Democrats lurched America inevitably to the left, generating angry fund-raising letters to Republican constituents, but only tepid “protests” from the GOP on the House and Senate floors, where it mattered.

Eventually, Carlson got around to the most significant issue of this entire campaign season, which was the stolen Presidential Election of 2020 and what, if anything, might be done to prevent a recurrence next year. At this point, every single candidate ran for the tall grass. Some contend that Vivek Ramaswamy actually addressed it. But a closer look at his commentary proves otherwise.

Ramaswamy did concede that the election was not completely forthright. But his focus was specifically directed at the coordinated FBI/DOJ suppression of damaging information on the Hunter Biden laptop, and how that amounted to “election interference.” Admittedly, those events did take place, and in saner times would have been cause for massive public outcry. Yet they are still secondary to the elephant in the room. Ramaswamy was careful to side step any mention of the glaring fraud, corruption, and chicanery which the Nation witnessed on Election night 2020, and in the early morning hours of the following day.

That was when vote counts in six states where President Trump held massive leads simultaneously and “mysteriously” stopped, with the even more unbelievable (literally) result a few hours later that all six had reversed, giving Biden razor thin “victories” in every one. The statistical impossibility of this randomly happening exceeds the unlikely chain of events whereby Jeffrey Epstein just as “mysteriously” died, ostensibly by “suicide,” amid massive surveillance and monitoring, all of which likewise “mysteriously” shut down at the required moment and restarted after the dirty deed had been accomplished.

No other states experienced any delay in vote counting. Somehow, the Biden Cabal went from an inevitable, brutal defeat to the barest margin needed to claim a “win.” Nothing to see here…

Real America was not fooled by any of it. Nor did they buy the leftist Fake News declaration that the Nation had just experienced “the most secure election in its history,” an appraisal that could only be an official party line talking point, given that it could not have been made on any logical, informational basis so soon after the chaotic events of the previous night. Since that time, every form of attack and suppression of truth has been wielded against any major public figure who dared go against the narrative. Like every other despotic third world tinhorn regime, the Biden Cabal has been upheld by a propaganda front that couldn’t withstand even the most cursory scrutiny, so it must diligently stifle even the slightest discussion of such.

America witnessed more of the same, last November, in the 2022 Arizona governor’s race between Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs. That atrocity was, if anything, even more corrupt and flagrant. But the leftist Democrat and RINO “Establishment” was absolutely compelled to prevent Republican firebrand Kari Lake from getting into the Governor’s office, where she would undoubtedly have unleashed every available investigative power in pursuit of the criminality by which Arizona has been overtaken for the Democrats.

The same principles apply to the rash of contrived and idiotic “indictments” being leveled at President Trump, having nothing whatsoever to do with National “security,” the Constitution, or the rule of law. Their collective purpose is solely to prevent him from ever being in place to launch an official investigation into their treachery against our collapsing Republic. Each one is a treasonous affront to the American people, so the perpetrators must all do whatever it takes to maintain power. Both sides of the political aisle know the stakes of either illegally controlling the election process or correcting it. Unfortunately, only one side is willing to undertake the fight to maintain its current hold on power.

So it was that, at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, every single aspiring Republican presidential candidate studiously ducked the most significant existential threat facing the Country. Their problem, President Trump absolutely “owns” the issue, and is by far the frontrunner for next year’s Presidential race. His challengers have a choice at this juncture. They can put the fate of our Nation ahead of personal ambitions and admit that he is the right person, in the right place, at the right time, to confront the treasonous fraud by which that election, and who knows how many others, have been defiled and stolen. Or they can pretend there is “Nothing to see here!” and pursue their own ambitions. Sadly, they have all opted for the latter.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.