In early 2023, Del Bigtree, founder and CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), gave a speech about the pandemic of lies, and how truth is winning

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, placebo-controlled safety studies of vaccines have never been done because it would be “unethical” to conduct such studies, as children in the control group would be deprived of the protection that vaccines provide. It’s a circular argument that begins with a pure assumption, namely that vaccines are safe, which has never been studied

Heidi Larson, an anthropologist who served on the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) Working Group on Vaccine Hesitancy, in December 2019 admitted that mass vaccination of children has “shifted the human population to dependency on vaccine-induced immunity,” and that this strategy was always based on “the great assumption that populations would cooperate”

According to Larson, the world is now in a “very fragile state,” because once the Baby Boomer generation dies, the human population will have no natural immunity against infectious diseases

Despite the largest, most comprehensive propaganda campaign in history, the globalists failed to achieve their target COVID jab rate of 80% to 90%, as a “meaningful minority” refused to comply. And because this meaningful minority refused to shut up, the percentage of people waking up to the truth about vaccine hazards is growing exponentially

The video above features a lecture that Del Bigtree gave in early 2023 in California. Bigtree is the founder and CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and hosts the internet talk show “The Highwire.”

When the COVID pandemic hit, “antivaxxers” were suddenly named as one of the Top 10 health threats worldwide. That’s when Bigtree realized we were really getting somewhere, and public trust in Big Pharma and our health authorities has continued to dwindle since then, as more and more truth is getting out.

“What I can prove is what matters to me, and what I’m really obsessed with is putting Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx and all the rest of these people in prison,” he says.

“So what I’m going to lay out for you today is sort of my court case on what took place here, and why I believe we will win a case of ‘crimes against humanity.’ This is our best case going forward.”

Bigtree’s Background

Bigtree got his start in journalism as an Emmy Award-winning producer on the CBS TV show “The Doctors,” where he focused on “outing” dangerous drugs and toxins like Monsanto’s RoundUp weedkiller.

In his speech, he tells the story of how he ended up leaving CBS and joining a team that was working on “Vaxxed,” a documentary by Dr. Andrew Wakefield that featured a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whistleblower named Dr. William Thompson, who admitted the agency had covered up evidence linking the MMR vaccine with autism among Black infant boys.

After finishing “Vaxxed,” Bigtree founded ICAN to continue his investigation into medical fraud. He brought attorney Aaron Siri onboard, and started suing the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health to get to the truth about what these agencies do and do not know about vaccine safety.

They kept winning cases, but none of the mainstream media outlets was reporting on these cases. So, Bigtree launched “The Highwire” to fill that void and report on things that MSM refuse to discuss, such as the fact that as the childhood vaccination schedule has expanded, the health of American children has plummeted.

‘Greatest Decline in Human Health in Recorded History’

Bigtree says:

“America’s kids are 70% more likely to die before adulthood than kids in other rich countries. We suck at what we do here. If health is what we’re going for, we are underachieving in a major way. And … we’re one of the most vaccinated nations in the world …

In 1986, prior to giving [drug companies] liability protection, we were getting about 11 vaccines by the time we were 18 years old … By 2017, they were getting 54 vaccines by the time they’re 18 years old. And remember, some of these have three different components in them. So technically, it’s about 72 vaccines by the time you’re 18.

If we had the healthiest kids in the world, if they were living longer than they’d ever lived, if they were the healthiest generation we’d ever seen, then what argument is there? But the opposite was the case. When we were getting 11 vaccines, 12.8% of American kids had a lifelong on chronic illness.

Once it shot up to 54 vaccines, we hit 54%. Fifty-four percent of America’s kids have a permanent chronic illness, either a neurological disorder or an autoimmune disease. Folks, that is the greatest decline in human health in recorded history …

[N]ot a single vaccine on the childhood [vaccination] schedule was ever tested against a placebo … They basically just tested it against a different vaccine that had never established safety … Do you know that they’re working on an mRNA flu shot? And they’re saying it’s got to be safe because they proved that the COVID vaccine was safe? … It’s exactly how they’ve always done this.”

When Bigtree, Siri and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci about the lack of placebo-controlled studies, Fauci argued that it would be “unethical” to conduct such studies, because children in the control group would be deprived of the protection that vaccines provide. It’s a circular argument that begins with a pure assumption, namely that vaccines are safe, which has never been studied.

They’ve Created Dependency on Vaccine-Induced Immunity

While vaccine makers undoubtedly want to protect their profit scheme, greed is not the sole reason for hiding vaccine harms and launching a massive attack on “antivaxxers.” Health authorities know they’ve permanently damaged public health, but they can’t let that truth be known, or else no one will ever trust them again.

Bigtree plays a clip of Heidi Larson, an anthropologist who served on the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) Working Group on Vaccine Hesitancy,1 in December 2019, the purpose of which was to figure out how to stop vaccine hesitancy. Her comment is quite revealing:

“We’re in a unique position in human history, where we’ve shifted the human population to … dependency on vaccine-induced immunity. And that’s on the great assumption that populations would cooperate.

And for many years, people lined up … We’re in a very fragile state. Now, we have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations, we don’t have a choice but to make that effort.”

Antivax Rhetoric Is to Get Adults to Take More Vaccines

Bigtree comments:

“’We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccines.’ What does she mean by that? You see, they messed up … Here’s the issue. They said ‘measles is a trivial childhood illness, but if we pressure it with a vaccine, and we don’t manage to eradicate it, we could make it vaccine resistant and ultimately more virulent, and more dangerous.

And if we make that virus more dangerous, as infectious as it is, we’re going to have a serious problem on our hands.’

‘Don’t worry, the vaccine will work just like natural immunity. One shot [and] you’re done, lifelong immunity.’ It never happened. Not one vaccine has ever achieved that. Never once have they made a vaccine that does what your God-given immune system does.

So, here’s what she’s saying. The baby boomers in the room, you are the last hope we have for herd immunity. You’re the only ones that are still immune to measles. Every adult now, their vaccines have worn off. In the big Disneyland outbreak here in California, 50% of them were adults that had been previously vaccinated; 30% caught vaccine strain measles.

You were told it was about the unvaccinated. It wasn’t. It was about waning immunity, something we hear a lot about now with COVID. All the immunity from our childhood vaccines is worn off. They never achieved what they wanted to, which was herd immunity, natural immunity.

And so, the issue is, no adults are immune. And she said, ‘we had this idea that because you got your six vaccines as a child, you would keep re-upping those vaccines, but adults are not getting their vaccines. This was their issue …

The only thing they eradicated was herd immunity itself. When we lose this last generation of baby boomers, it’s over. There’s no herd immunity on this planet. We are vulnerable to every virus out there. This is the adult [vaccination] schedule: Two more MMR doses as an adult. How many people in this room have gotten MMR vaccine after college?

This is what they’re terrified about. None of you are immune to measles. It’s not the unvaccinated. It’s most of you … They’re not telling you this because they know you’d freak out. ‘Wait a minute. You erased our immunity and we’re supposed to keep trusting you?’

So in December 2019, they get together. They have a problem. We need all the adult vaccines. It’s not about the kids … It was always about you. You are the cash cow. You are the future of the pharmaceutical takeover of the world. December 2019, [they asked] ‘How do we get adults to start using these vaccines again?’”

COVID Reintroduced Vaccines for Adults

As you all know, COVID-19 emerged that same month, December 2019, in China, and by early 2020 had spread around the world.

“Interesting timing, isn’t it?” Bigtree says. “Your leading health authorities gathered in one place discuss how do we scare the entire planet into vaccines submission? And then suddenly, we have the world’s deadliest cold.

And to further implicate the idea that it must be an agenda, we’re told the only way out of this is going to be a vaccine. That’s weird, with all the drugs that we have … Yet everyone in every health department, in every country, is saying there’s no way any drug on this planet is going to work.

We’re three days into it. We know nothing about COVID. But what we do know is no drug will work. Only a vaccine is going to get us out of this. That’s really strange. That doesn’t make any logical sense whatsoever … Now, if it’s a vaccine agenda, then you’ve got to get the vaccine out quickly. And they’re telling us, ‘We’re going to rush it out.’”

Headlong Rush Into Disaster

However, you cannot rush a drug, especially not something that has never been used before, such as mRNA technology. In a sane world, the mRNA “vaccine” trials would have been the longest in medical history. Instead, they ended up being the shortest, a mere few weeks long.

As explained by Bigtree, to qualify for emergency use authorization (EUA), there could be no other viable treatments available, which is why health authorities around the world insisted nothing would or could work, and doctors who insisted they’d found effective treatments were vilified, harassed and stripped of their medical licenses.

Researchers who found effective treatments couldn’t get their papers published. Everything that worked was censored to protect the rollout of mRNA jabs under EUA. The medical mafia even went so far as to publish several fabricated studies alleging some of the best treatments out there were dangerous.

People Were Intentionally Killed to Protect Vaccine Rollout

One of these studies, which government was promoting, was concocted by a science fiction writer and a porn star. Eagle-eyed sleuths quickly outed these frauds, but by then mainstream media had already publicized the fabricated results around the world, and news of the fraud didn’t make headlines.

Two other government-sponsored trials intentionally used doses of hydroxychloroquine that were known to be lethal, rather than trialing the dose used by doctors in clinical practice. The trials declared hydroxychloroquine too dangerous to use.

“Each trial gave patients a cumulative dose during the first 24 hours that when given as a single dose has been documented to be lethal,” Bigtree says.

“Not only are they denying the use of this product that’s working all around the world. Our government took innocent people in trials and murdered them — murdered them so that they could keep hydroxychloroquine from interfering with this vaccine. That is a crime against humanity.”

Bigtree also reviews how ivermectin was undermined. No matter how good the evidence for its use was, health authorities and mainstream media ignored it and doctors who promoted its use were defamed, deplatformed and censored. When it came to ivermectin, health authorities insisted we had to wait years for large randomized controlled trials to be completed.

Not so for the mRNA shots, however. They were considered “proven” safe and effective within weeks. Sadly, scientists who had the power to influence the trajectory of the pandemic were too cowardly or too compromised to do the right thing, thereby condemning tens of thousands of people to die of COVID daily.

Telling the Truth Is Not a Sacrifice

Bigtree goes on to comment on how being a truthteller is not nearly as difficult as people make it out to be.

“Who in this room has not had a moment where you said, I should talk to my sister, she’s going to get the vaccines for her kids. But I don’t want to be uncomfortable. I don’t want it to be weird. And I don’t want to mess up our family dynamic. How many of us let people die? Who are we?

I am tired of hearing, ‘Del, you’re a hero.’ And more than that, what I’m tired of hearing is ‘Thank you for your sacrifice, Del.’ It’s not [a sacrifice]. That’s what sick in us — the fact that you think it’s a sacrifice to be a guy that tells the truth.

My life is filled with nothing but miracles. I get to meet thousands of you everywhere I go. All you do is walk up and hug me and tell me how much you’re thankful. People hand me things everywhere I go. Doors open everywhere I go. And you’re sitting there saying that’s a sacrifice?

That’s what we don’t understand. That’s why we’re not going to win. If we don’t know how brilliant life is. That the power of God is in telling the truth … If this room isn’t full of brave individuals that are standing in the same truth, we do not change this, because singular heroes get taken out …

We are the change. And until we change our hearts, our minds, who we are, to be the best that we can be, then we’re about to be shackled. We’re about to have tracking systems, because it’s all fear. They fear us. And we fear us. We fear the conversation. We fear the family dynamic.

We’ve got to find the love. We’ve got to get back to who we are, what we are. Being created in the image and likeness of God is not an idea. It’s not just my physical body. It’s the idea that we are totally interconnected and nothing separates us. And nothing can beat us.”

Crimes Against Humanity

“Every relative that you had die in a hospital, who was given remdesivir that killed them, and put on a ventilator that killed them, could have gotten hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and been saved,” Bigtree says.

“Tony Fauci, Deborah Birx — these people kept them from having products that could have saved their lives and instead we got this [deadly mRNA shot] …

Can you remember the last year where you [saw] an athlete drop dead in the field of play? Like one athlete? Remember that story about two athletes in one year? Or five? Or 10 Or 20 Or 50 Or 100? Or 1,000? …

This is what we know. This is what the CDC saw: Myocarditis … The expected rate of myocarditis in the amount of kids they looked at should have been about one to five cases. After vaccination [against] COVID, 117 of them got myocarditis among 16 to 17 year-olds …

This I got from the CDC. I watched them read this to themselves. But boy, they voted unanimously to give this product to our kids. These are crimes against humanity, and these people are going to jail if nothing else happens in my life …

Let me try to wrap this all up. We have a 40% rise in [excess] death around the world — higher than during the COVID pandemic. There are 80,000 COVID deaths this year, but 24,000 unexplained deaths … We are suing like crazy. We’ve got the V Safe data.

If you want to look at the 10 million people the CDC tracks, go to our website, Icandecide.org, and you can search all the different ways we now know these people got sick. Here’s the newsflash, these numbers are off the charts … about 28% of those that received the vaccine couldn’t perform daily functions. This is a disaster and no one’s stopping it.”

COVID Is a Tool to Legitimize Biometric Surveillance

Bigtree goes on to feature comments made by World Economic Forum adviser Yuval Noah Harari, who’s been speaking quite openly about the fact that transhumanism is a major part of the WEF’s Great Reset. Another term for transhumanism is the Fourth Industrial Revolution. WEF founder Klaus Schwab coined that term.

Harari has also revealed quite a bit about the role of COVID-19 in this planned global reset. Here’s a compilation of some of Harari’s public comments:

“COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize, total biometric surveillance. We want to stop this epidemic. We need not just to monitor people, we need to monitor what’s happening under the skin. What we’ve seen so far, it’s corporations and governments collecting data about where we go, who we meet, what movies we watch.

The next phase is the surveillance going under our skin. We’re now seeing mass surveillance systems established even in democratic countries, which previously rejected them. And we also see a change in the nature of surveillance. Previously, surveillance was mainly above the skin. Now it’s going under the skin.

Governments want to know not just where we go, or who we met. Above all, they want to know what is happening under our skin. What’s our body temperature? What’s our blood pressure? What is our medical condition? …

Now humans are developing even bigger powers than ever before. We are really acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction. We are really upgrading humans into Gods. We are acquiring, for instance, the power to reengineer new life …

I know that in recent years we saw populist politicians undermining, deliberately the trust that people have in important institutions, like universities, like respectable media outlets. These populist politicians told people that, say, scientists are this small elite, disconnected from the real people …

I mean, all these stories about Jesus rising from the dead and being the son of God, this is fake news …

Humans are now hackable animals … You know, the whole idea that humans have, you know, that they have this soul or spirit, and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me, so whatever I choose, whether in the election, or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will — That’s over.”

How Can We Tell We’re Winning?

As suggested by Bigtree, we need to take Harari for his word. We need to take Schwab for his word. They’re telling us what the plan is. The fact that it’s crazy and we don’t like what they’re proposing should not be an excuse to ignore them. It should fuel our determination to stop them, and the best way to do that is to choose another path, to go a different way.

“Try and get over all the doom and gloom,” Bigtree says. “The truth is, we are winning. We are waking up. We were supposed to be carrying a vaccine passport to come into this church today. And we didn’t have it. We beat it back, and not just in America.

They didn’t get the vaccine passport put in any cell phone anywhere in the world. It’s not there. They’re still trying to fight for it. But now they’re in real trouble because more and more of us are saying ‘Oh hell no’ …”

As noted by Bigtree, “the best way to figure out if you’ve won is to listen to the other side that planned this whole thing.” One of the planners is Bill Gates, who co-hosted Event 201 and invested huge sums of money into the vaccine race. Here’s Gates’ evaluation of how things went:

“Well … this was an interesting trust case test of people’s trust in their politicians or their health system. And … statistically, we didn’t do as well as I would have expected. In fact, you know, I’m cited as some[one who], you know, masterminded some evil plot, in many, many cases.

So, no, I didn’t expect any of that. You know, in some ways, the politicization of … taking vaccines and helping protect other people, you can almost say that’s a step backwards, and I hope vaccine acceptance for other diseases like measles is not reduced by this.

A lot of people jumped in and took the vaccines, but a meaningful minority in most countries, were led down a path of believing that not only were there side effects, but that the vaccine wasn’t properly tested or was part of some evil conspiracy.”

Don’t Give Up Now. Truth Is Winning

The global cabal failed to achieve everything they’d hoped for because a “meaningful minority” refused to comply and refused to shut up. In fact, their plan backfired and now they realize the entire vaccine program is in jeopardy. Bigtree cites a recent poll that shows only 34% of adults in Iowa now believe there should be a mandated childhood vaccination program, down from 59% before COVID.

In addition to that, confidence in medicine, hospitals and medical expertise in general has dramatically eroded, as has trust in regulatory agencies and public health authorities.

“We have rocked Goliath on his heels,” Bigtree says. “Thirty percent of America [avoided the COVID shot], probably more — I think they’re fudging the numbers … Under the biggest blitzkrieg of propaganda, $10 billion-worth, buying every television channel 24 hours a day, they [still] couldn’t get anywhere near the 85 or 90%.

And … how many got it because they were doing it under duress? They thought they’d lose their job or couldn’t be with their family. They weren’t with the program. And now we’re seeing that, because the recent booster is only being used by 30% of those that are eligible for it, meaning 70% of the people that believed in this program are now turning on the CDC, the light is starting to appear on the horizon.

This is our time, this is what we dreamed about. But believe me, we have pissed them off. They are coming with everything they have. We need you to give everything you have now. I hope … you realize that going to sleep will most surely end in our demise. We are about to be imprisoned if we give up this fight now.

We’ve shown we can move hearts and minds. We’ve shown that we grow exponentially when we speak our truth. And we’ve shown that we are still the children of God and no [one] … is going to convince us otherwise. We are not machines. You’re not hacking into our bodies.

I assure you we are being led by something much bigger. We were born for this moment, this time. I really want you to stop complaining about the world that we live in. You chose to be a warrior in this time. We were chosen to be here at this time. The proverb, ‘May we live in interesting times,’ this is it.

This is a battle for humanity, and it’s in our hands. We’re not leaving it to our kids. It’s going to happen in our lifetime. We will see how this ends. It’s up to us. The history books are not filled with pages of stories of how we outnumbered them and it was an easy battle. Every page is insurmountable odds, courage and passion and belief … We are writing history right now together and it’s going to be magnificent.”

Article cross-posted from Dr. Mercola’s site.