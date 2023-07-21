Yes, Big Food and Big Pharma get away with murder, literally. Even though there aren’t food and “farma” representatives going around cities and towns shooting or stabbing folks, that is not to say that their marketing ploys and cons don’t con people into using products that cause conditions that kill, slowly, like obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and dementia.

The Health Ranger calls most of these consumers “obedience idiots” because they fall for just about every marketing farce and bogus mantra advertised heavily on television, in the newspapers, and of course, on the Counterfeit News Network (CNN).

If Fauci says the clot shots for his lab-made flu are “safe and effective,” well then, they must be, right? After all, he’s a disease specialist and wouldn’t be on television if he wasn’t, right? Little do they know children are suffering seizures from the Wuhan virus jabs.

And if the TV commercials say 1,000 times in one month that canola oil is “heart healthy,” that must mean it’s better for your health than all those other oils on the grocery store shelf, and the ones in the salad dressings, chips, cookies, and frozen meals. Yet, even ants and roaches won’t eat canola, because it’s not really food. In fact, it comes from a plant called rapeseed that doubles as an insecticide. That’s why Big Food has to trick the consumers with false slogans and extra labeling that sounds so friendly and harmless, like “expeller pressed.” Would it matter if weed killer or bug spray was expeller pressed?

No other animals on Earth drink milk past infancy or from another animal

Did you know that humans are the only animals on the planet that drink milk past infancy, and from other animals? Did you know that nearly all dairy products cause excess mucus and inflammation in the body? Are you waking up stuffy, snotty, and with your ears ringing every morning? Could it be all those conventional dairy products? Milk, it does NOT do a body good. That was a lie. Americans love their dairy products because the media and Big Food brought us all up on it. It’s loaded into nearly every choice of food on every menu in every restaurant across the country. Cheese, cheese, and more cheese.

Remember when Big Food swore up and down that margarine was the better choice over butter? Anyone remember that squeeze container of margarine? Margarine coagulates like canola oil, causing vascular clogging, obesity, cancer, and dementia. It’s any wonder anyone who ate that junk-science-food-stuff is even still alive today, or remembers who they are and that they ate it.

Top 6 marketing cons that Big Food and Big Pharma use to sell you toxic products

“Expeller pressed” – How canola oil is processed does NOT change the fact that it coagulates in the body, causing rapid weight gain, memory loss, and eventually cancer. “Safe and Effective” the CDC claims about every vaccine ever made, even though most are never tested properly, fail clinical trials, and are dangerous and deadly, like the Covid jabs. Milk, it “does a body good” – except that conventional milk (and dairy byproducts) cause inflammation and excess mucus production, all while containing hormones, antibiotics, and even sometimes pus. “Heart Healthy” is just another LIE by the canola industrial complex to sell you on the worst possible junk-science processed oil any human could ever consume. “Margarine: The Healthier Alternative to Butter” – the ‘foodstuffs’ in margarine don’t even come close to being actual food that can provide actual nutrition. “Wendy’s: Do What Tastes Right” – If we all just did what “tastes right” we would all be obese and dying before we could even have kids or think of retiring.

Tune your food news frequency to FoodSupply.news and get updates on more toxic foods and food shortages coming to stores near you.

Sources for this article include: