Over the past several years, thousands of businesses and millions of people have left America’s large left-wing cities. Of course when moderates and conservatives leave, that just causes those cities to shift even further to the left, and the politicians just implement even more self-destructive policies.

So now many of our biggest metropolitan areas find themselves caught in a “death spiral”, and there appears to be little hope of turning things around any time soon. The politicians in these left-wing cities clearly understand that their once-thriving communities have been transformed into crime-ridden, drug infested hellholes, but it would go against everything that they believe to do what is necessary to fix things.

When I say that there has been a “mass exodus”, I am not exaggerating one bit. The population losses that we have seen over the past several years have been absolutely unprecedented…

According to the most recent US Census figures, we are in the middle of a mass exodus from America’s largest and most leftwing cities. The data reveals that New York City alone lost over half a million residents, which is more than the entire population of Miami. Additionally, Chicago, often referred to as “Chiraq” by some individuals, experienced a decline of nearly 100,000 residents. Another notable city, San Francisco, has seen a larger share of population loss than any other major city in the United States.

I love to pick on San Francisco, because it is a perfect example of this phenomenon. It is one of the wealthiest cities on the entire planet, and a few years ago it was bustling with activity.

But now everything has changed. One man recently went downtown to capture footage of what the city looks like now, and he discovered that store after store is permanently closed…

In the Union Square area, 203 retailers were open in 2019.

Today, there are only 107 still operating, and another one just announced that it will also be closing…

Century-old Goorin Bros. haberdashery has joined a host of stores shutting in San Francisco’s Union Square, amid widespread crime and plummeting footfall. The hat boutique has become the latest casualty of the so-called ‘retail apocalypse’ gripping downtown San Francisco. ‘It’s never an easy decision but it was time,’ a company representative wrote in a statement.

What a tragedy.

The retailers that insist on remaining open in downtown San Francisco find themselves resorting to extreme measures in a desperate attempt to survive…

Theft has become so bad in San Francisco that some stores are now padlocking shut their freezers and tying metal chains to ensure the doors remain closed overnight. Video shot by one potential shopper at a local Walgreens in the city sees aisle after aisle of products locked away behind Perspex and glass, out of the reach of thieves. Even lower value items such as toothpaste and tissues are kept under lock and key, such is the rampant theft that has been occurring in many of the city’s pharmacies and supermarkets.

Over in Oakland, overall crime is up 42 percent since the first half of 2021.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

The Bay Area should be one of the nicest places to live in the entire country, but instead it is one of the worst.

Of course the truth is that crime is on the rise everywhere. Vehicle theft is absolutely exploding, and that is particularly true for Kia and Hyundai models that you can apparently steal “with just a USB cable”…

The US is battling a surge in motor vehicle thefts this year, with cases more than doubling in Rochester, Cincinnati, and other cities, as thieves hotwire vulnerable Kia and Hyundai models with just a USB cable. A study by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) on Thursday shows how car thefts jumped 33.5 percent across major cities, as thieves brazenly share how-to videos of hotwiring vehicles on TikTok. That adds up to 23,974 more stolen motors across the 32 cities studied.

If crime rates continue to soar, it won’t be too long before many cities are completely unlivable.

But instead of trying to fix this crisis, many of our politicians seem intent on making it even worse.

In Illinois, they have actually eliminated cash bail, and many are warning that this is going to cause all sorts of new problems…

Illinois has become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail, clearing the way for potentially dangerous criminals to be set free on the streets. Democratic Gov. J.B Pritzker celebrated the step Tuesday, but critics reacted with incredulity. Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy said the law will ‘significantly undermine public safety by releasing from custody dangerous, violent criminals at a time when police are under attack and Illinois families and crime victims already fear for their personal safety.’

Our politicians love to be soft on violent criminals, but if you cross the IRS you could soon have dozens of armed agents in tactical gear show up at your door…

On Wednesday, at least 25 to 30 IRS agents in tactical gear raided a business along Southeast Slater Street in Stuart, Florida, Fox 29 reported. The raid, which began around 9:30 a.m. on July 12th, saw agents entering and leaving the premises of Tee Off Temps and Elite Payroll Solutions, each time laden with boxes and large backpacks. The agents with their clothing branded with “Police, IRS, Criminal Investigation,” shocked local witnesses. “There’s at least 25, 30 cops out here,” said one witness.

What in the world has happened to us?

Our priorities have gotten way out of whack.

New News Aggregator — Truth. Based. Media. — “Better than Drudge Report, plus unlike Drudge they love America!”

If you are considering moving away from a major city, I can’t blame you one bit.

Vast numbers of Americans have already moved to red states and rural communities, and many more will choose to relocate in the months ahead. For much more on this, please see my previous article entitled “Millions Of Americans Are Relocating Just Prior To The Great Chaos That Is Coming”.

And some people are moving out of the country entirely. In fact, it is being reported that the number of Americans that are relocating to Spain has been spiking…

More Americans are flocking to Spain for longer, whether as so-called digital nomads working abroad or to enjoy a new life in retirement. The number of Americans living in Spain grew by 13% from 2019 to 2021, and home sales to Americans jumped 88% from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2022, according to a report by the General Council of Notaries in Spain.

This is where we are at.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

Our cities are descending into madness, and violence is increasing everywhere that we look.

If things are this bad now, what will our country look like once a full-blown economic meltdown happens?

If you live in or near a major metropolitan area, you might want to think about that.

What we are already witnessing is truly frightening, but once economic conditions become extremely harsh all hell is likely to start breaking loose…

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.

Article cross-posted from The Economic Collapse Blog.