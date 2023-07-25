Until a few months ago, standard operating procedure for doctors, corporate media, and politicians was to completely ignore news regarding young and otherwise healthy people collapsing and often dying for no demonstrable reason. That’s about to change.

For transparency to those who are not familiar with my stance, I firmly believe the Covid-19 “vaccines” are causing the massive spike in cardiac events and other medical emergencies, especially in people engaged in strenuous physical activities such as athletes. The spike in incidents coincides perfectly with the rollout of the jabs, and while correlation does not equal causation, it’s enough evidence for me to draw a personal conclusion on the matter. It’s 99% certainly the jabs as far as I’m concerned.

News that LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during practice at USC will draw more attention to the jabs than past incidents. It’ll be talked about in context with the “vaccines” more than Damar Hamlin’s death and resuscitation on Monday Night Football, more than random news reporters collapsing on-air, and more than Jamie Foxx’s stroke. With the vast majority of incidents, corporate media was able to offer up weak but “normie-approved” explanations. With James’ cardiac arrest at 18-years-old, the toe-dipping vaxx-skeptics will grow more concerned while the full-blown anti-Covid-vaxxers are already busy writing articles like this one.

I’ve long said the powers-that-be went into this knowing that their bioweapon jabs would eventually be blamed for what they’ve been causing for so long. They’re working just as intended, slowly but steadily causing more and more health issues in their recipients. But news of James’ cardiac arrest came too soon for the powers-that-be and their timetables. They don’t want the truth to come out just yet.

My hypothesis has been that they would reveal the dangers of the jabs shortly after the Republican National Convention. Big Pharma and the CDC will come out and acknowledge the adverse reactions are greater than they had allegedly anticipated. Then, they will blame Operation Warp Speed and Trump for wanting to get a vaccine out before the 2020 election. They will say they were rushed and couldn’t do the proper testing. They’ll say they didn’t want to release the bioweapon, but Trump forced their hand.

My readers are well aware that Trump was manipulated, lied to, and designed to be the fall guy. Many of you will never forgive him for it. Others will say it’s not his fault and he should not get any blame at all. Most are somewhere in between. But one thing seems pretty clear to me: The minions of the powers-that-be will blame him whether he deserves it or not.

That’s why we’re going to get the gaslighting. It’s why corporate media will roll out people like Dr. Sanjay Gupta as often as they can to make ludicrous claims that there has been no spike in incidents, that young and otherwise healthy athletes have always had heart attacks on a semi-regular basis, and that the vaccine’s have nothing to do with it… if they even mention the vaccines at all.

It’s all-hands-on-the-gaslighting-deck going forward until after Trump has locked up the nomination. The last thing the powers-that-be want is for Trump to be taken down by the jabs ahead of schedule. But here’s the part they don’t realize. I firmly believe Trump can overcome the blame game if he plays his cards right. I believe it behooves him to come out soon and say he was lied to, which people like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have already acknowledged. I believe that despite the coming attacks by corporate media and Big Pharma, that Trump will be able to defeat the left’s “Trump Card” like he did in 2016 when they rolled out everything from a pee tape to an old Access Hollywood video.

To be clear, I’m not telling anyone to support or denounce Trump. This is not a political article. It’s a prediction of the coming gaslighting and a warning that we need to be prepared to fight fake news. We need to get ahead of it by telling skeptical friends and relatives that corporate media is going to make every excuse for James’ cardiac arrest and will do everything they can to “debunk” the vaccine claims.

An unfortunate number of Americans still get their news from corporate media. A diminishing number of conservative and alternative news sites are willing to talk about this jabs for fear of being blacklisted by Google and Facebook. That means the best way to spread the truth is people talking to people the old fashioned way.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

Sound off about this story on my Substack.