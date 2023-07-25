Editor’s Note: Was it the jabs? We have to ask. We always have to ask because corporate media refuses to do their job. At least Jack Phillips from The Epoch Times acknowledged the question at the bottom of this article. Most in corporate media refuse to say the words “Covid” or “vaccine” whenever a young and otherwise healthy individual suffers a cardiac event. With that said, here’s Jack’s article…

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, a spokesperson for the family told news outlets on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old basketball prospect was treated in the intensive care unit before being released to general care, the spokesperson said.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the spokesperson said. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

LeBron and Savannah James sent their “deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the spokesperson added.

Entertainment news website TMZ first reported the news, saying a 911 call was made from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, which is where the USC Trojans play and practice. Bronny James recently committed to USC and is expected to follow in his famous father’s footsteps by joining the NBA.

Bronny, a six-foot-three guard, was a considered four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School. He’s the oldest of the three James siblings.

“My last year will be with my son. Wherever Bronny’s at, that’s where I’ll be,” LeBron James told The Athletic in February of last year. “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Other details about his condition were not provided. However, on social media, a number of users claimed without evidence that Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest due to the COVID-19 vaccine, which federal officials have linked to myocarditis or pericarditis, two types of heart inflammation.

