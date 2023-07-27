The reason I gave up on buying “prepper food” after purchasing a couple of food buckets in 2010 was because I tried the food. I’m not going to name the company I bought from but let’s just say it’s one of the most popular out there.

It sucked. It was truly hard to finish a single meal and I made sure I was very hungry before trying it. And I’m not very picky.

My family couldn’t make it past the first bite.

So, we decided to start making our own. Before I get into the meat of this article (pun intended) and discuss prepper food that doesn’t suck, let me state up front that the ideal scenario for those with the means and ability is to produce your own food. That may be hard for those who live in the city, have limited space, or who just don’t have the time and/or resources to get into it. IF you can do it, I recommend that first and foremost. Grow your own food. Raise chickens and even cattle if you can. Get into canning. Buy a freeze dryer (which happen to be on sale right now through one of my sponsors… just saying).

For those who either cannot or do not want to break free from the food supply chain and all it entails, I have a solution. I launched Late Prepper for the reason the name implies. Millions of Americans have either come to the realization they need to get ready or are in the process of being red-pilled into that understanding. As a result, many are playing catchup to stock their closets and prepper pantries with food to store for the long term.

But knowing what I learned over a decade ago about the quality of prepper food made me realize back in 2021 that I wouldn’t want to promote the bad stuff. What good is survival food if you can barely eat it? So, I started ordering samples from pretty much every company out there. Some were decent. A couple were actually good. Most were awful.

I know what a lot of people think: “When the crap hits the fan I’m not going to care what the food tastes like!”

Well, to those people I ask this: “Why survive when you can thrive?”

Currently, I work with two producers for Late Prepper. One is Whole Cows, a company that I partially own. We offer high-quality sous vide, freeze-dried, shelf-stable beef cubes, including Ribeye, NY Strip, Tenderloin, and our famous “OG” beef which is cost-effective and comprised of Sirloin and other semi-premium cuts. My partners and I were disgusted by the “beef crumbles” and scraps that were being pawned off as meat by the vast majority of prepper food companies, so we went for the good stuff. You can read a write-up over at Revolver News that shows just one of the many customers who don’t just use Whole Cows meat for survival. They eat it regularly.

The other company I work with is Heaven’s Harvest. They offer pretty much everything else. After all, you can’t live off beef alone! Well, I can, but I’m different. Most people cannot. So, Heaven’s Harvest food passed the quality test with flying colors. Like Whole Cows, Heaven’s Harvest survival food can be used even before the crap hits the fan because it’s nutritious and tastes great.

My readers can take advantage of 15% off at Late Preppers by using promo code “JDR” at checkout. This means buying from Late Preppers is as low if not CHEAPER than buying directly from the source companies. This project isn’t about making money for me. It’s about getting people away from crappy food buckets and “beef crumbles” so the apocalypse won’t taste so bad.

Don’t just survive. Thrive. Buy from Late Preppers today.