Conservatives were handed another win by the Supreme Court on Thursday when they reversed a ruling by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing the Mountain Valley Pipeline to move forward with construction.

At a time when energy independence is slipping from America’s fingers under the Biden-Harris regime, at least one Democrat is pleased by the decision. Senator Joe Manchin has fought to keep the pipeline going, including his spearheading of legislative efforts to improve it in the first place.

The story isn’t just good news for Republicans fighting for improved domestic energy production. It also marks another point for Manchin who has been contemplating a third-party/independent run for President. As he continues to fight against the regime and his Democrat colleagues on Capitol Hill, isolating him can benefit the Republican nominee if Manchin can be pushed to run.

Here’s the story from Truth Based Media:

Republicans and Joe Manchin Applaud as Supreme Court Unblocks Major Pipeline’s Construction

The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project received a significant boost as the Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling from the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing construction to proceed. The lower court had granted a stay following a lawsuit brought by environmental groups, including Wilderness Society and Appalachian Voices, aiming to halt the pipeline’s construction. However, the Supreme Court’s recent order vacated the stay, effectively giving the green light to the project.

The decision was not without controversy, as it faced opposition from the Biden administration, bipartisan lawmakers, and the fossil fuel industry. The Department of Justice, in an amicus brief, argued that Congress had already decided against further reconsideration of the challenged actions and prioritized the timely completion of the MVP project.

Critics of the 4th Circuit’s ruling cited the Fiscal Responsibility Act and a bipartisan debt limit bill signed by President Biden, which granted permits for the pipeline. These legislative actions also shifted the judicial review jurisdiction from the 4th Circuit to the U.S. District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, seen as a move to counter the 4th Circuit’s tendency to side with environmental groups.

Following the lower court’s ruling, the pipeline’s developer promptly appealed to the Supreme Court, urging them to vacate the stay. The high court allowed plaintiffs a brief period to respond before issuing its decision.

Supporters of the MVP project, including Republican Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler and Senator Shelley Moore Capito, filed briefs advocating for the permits’ approval, emphasizing the importance of energy independence and adherence to lawful orders.

Senator Joe Manchin, who played a role in securing the pipeline’s approval in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, filed his own amicus brief in support of the project. He expressed relief at the Supreme Court’s decision, seeing it as a validation of the law passed by Congress and signed by the President.

Numerous organizations and entities, such as the Laborers’ International Union of North America, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, American Gas Association, American Petroleum Institute, Chamber of Commerce, and counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives, also filed briefs in support of the pipeline.

Equitrans Midstream, the pipeline’s developer, anticipates that MVP will transport around 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from West Virginia to consumers in the Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic regions. The project is projected to generate significant tax revenue for West Virginia and Virginia, as well as substantial royalties for West Virginia landowners.

This article generated from corporate media reports.