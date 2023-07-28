The assassination of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 prompted the Secret Service to start protecting future candidates. But the Biden-Harris regime through DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has denied such protection for RFK Jr.

Do they want him to follow in his father’s footsteps?

Considering this is the Biden-Harris regime that we’re talking about, it’s safe to assume that the answer is “yes.” They want RFK Jr gone, and if that means allowing his assassination, so be it. Some may balk at the notion and think that such concepts are below any presidency, even this one, but I wouldn’t be so sure. RFK Jr isn’t happy:

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me.

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.”

Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023

One does not have to be a Democrat or a Kennedy-supporting Republican to be appalled by the audacity of the regime. They are playing with fire for the sake of politics and should be removed from their offices as soon as possible.

