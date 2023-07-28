Former Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas was booed by attendees at a Friday Lincoln Day dinner in Iowa following comments about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith revealed the new charges in a superseding indictment issued Thursday that included charges against Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump. Smith initially secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents.

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again, Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people who voted for him in 2016 and 2020,” Hurd told the crowd. “Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.”

The crowd booed Hurd after those comments, but the former CIA officer and 2024 presidential candidate did not back down.

“I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,” he said. “Listen, I know the truth. The truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House, and America can’t handle that. God bless you and God bless America.”

Hurd is unlikely to meet the qualifications to be on the stage for the first debate among Republican presidential candidates due to not reaching 1% in national polls and his refusal to sign a pledge to back the nominee.

Hurd served three terms in the House of Representatives, compiling a moderate voting record that included opposition to repealing Obamacare, support for LGBT rights and backing some gun control measures, according to the Texas Tribune.

