Just because we have the technology to do certain kinds of things does not mean that we should actually be doing them. In theory, science is supposed to be constrained by morality, but in our day and time just about all constraints have been removed. As a result, mad scientists all over the globe are running wild. In fact, some of them are now conducting extremely grotesque experiments on human cells that are absolutely sickening. For example, one team of scientists in Australia just received a giant pile of money so that they can continue to monkey around with ways of “merging human brain cells with artificial intelligence”…

A team of researchers just got a $600,000 grant from Australia’s Office of National Intelligence to study ways of merging human brain cells with artificial intelligence.

This is so wrong.

But who is going to stop them?

These scientists have already succeeded in creating a “semi-biological computer chip with some 800,000 human and mouse brain cells” that was able to play a game of Pong…

Last year, the research team created a “DishBrain” – a “semi-biological computer chip with some 800,000 human and mouse brain cells lab-grown into its electrodes,” according to New Atlas. The DishBrain utilizes lab-cultivated neurons from human stem cells. The scientists were able to train the brain cells to play the classic video game “Pong.” The outlet added, “The micro-electrode array at the heart of the DishBrain was capable both of reading activity in the brain cells, and stimulating them with electrical signals, so the research team set up a version of ‘Pong’ where the brain cells were fed a moving electrical stimulus to represent which side of the ‘screen’ the ball was on, and how far away from the paddle it was. They allowed the brain cells to act on the paddle, moving it left and right.”

Should “DishBrain” be considered a living creature?

If so, does it have any rights?

Or can our scientists just do whatever they wish with it?

The “scientists” behind these experiments are promising that this new “technology” will have all sorts of applications once it is fully developed…

The basic idea is to merge biology with AI, something that could forge new frontiers for machine learning tech for self-driving cars, autonomous drones, or delivery robots — or at least that’s what the government is hoping to accomplish with its investment.

So what happens if we start merging “biology” with AI and the “biology” that we use starts rebelling against us?

Perhaps we should think about that before we start going down that road.

Meanwhile, another team of “scientists” in California intends to create artificial “human eggs” in a lab setting…

A California startup is trying to make human eggs in a lab with first-of-its-kind technology that would revolutionize the fertility market. Biotech company Conception aims to accelerate and eventually commercialize in vitro gametogenesis (IVG), a process that involves making human eggs and sperm in a lab from any cell in a person’s body. This could mean that people struggling with infertility, as well as same-sex and transgender couples, could have their own biological children for the first time.

This sort of “research” should be completely and totally banned.

But once again, nobody is going to stop them.

Interestingly, this new “fertility research” is coming at a time when many industrialized nations all over the planet are starting to see their populations steadily decline.

In fact, we just learned that every single one of Japan’s 47 prefectures “posted a population drop in 2022”…

Every one of Japan’s 47 prefectures posted a population drop in 2022, while the total number of Japanese people fell by nearly 800,000. The figures released by the Japan’s internal affairs ministry mark two new unwelcome records for a nation sailing into uncharted demographic territory, but on a course many other countries are set to follow. Japan’s prime minister has called the trend a crisis and vowed to tackle the situation. But national policies have so far failed to dent population decline, though concerted efforts by a sprinkling of small towns have had some effect.

We are seeing this happen over in Europe as well.

In a previous article, I pointed out that the total population of the EU has now fallen for two years in a row even though throngs of new immigrants continue to pour in…

The European Union’s population shrank for a second year running last year, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, as the region reels from over two million deaths from the coronavirus. According to Eurostat, the population of the 27 countries that make up the bloc fell by close to 172,000 from the previous year and over 656,000 from January 2020.

Here in the United States, the birth rate in every single state is now below replacement level.

Migration is the only reason why the population of some states is still growing.

So why is all of this happening?

Well, there are many reasons, but one of the largest is the dramatic decline in global sperm counts that “has only accelerated since the turn of the century”…

Plummeting sperm counts ‘threaten mankind’s survival’, researchers dramatically warned today. Counts have more than halved since the 1970s. And the decline has only accelerated since the turn of the century, according to a global analysis.

If this trend is not reversed, humanity really is headed for extinction.

Because once sperm levels get low enough, it becomes virtually impossible to have children.

So it should deeply alarm all of us that average sperm counts have been dropping by 2.64 percent per year ever since the year 2000…

Results showed the mean sperm count fell by 51.6 per cent between 1973 and 2018 across men from all continents. And concentrations have been falling by 2.64 per cent per year since 2000, quicker than the previous drop of 1.16 per cent annually from 1972.

Average sperm counts are already in “the danger zone” in most industrialized nations.

And if this trend persists, it won’t be too long before most males cannot father children.

What do you think that would do to the global population if we reach that point? But even though we are facing existential crisis after existential crisis, we just continue to pollute our planet. In “End Times”, I wrote extensively about the horrors that are being caused by microplastics.

Well, the problem just continues to intensify at an exponential rate, because the amount of plastic that we produce continues to rise at an exponential rate. In fact, a new study has even found massive amounts of microplastics in the Arctic…

NOT EVEN THE Arctic Ocean is immune to the incessant growth of microplastic pollution. In a new study that analyzed sediment core samples, researchers quantified how many of the particles have been deposited since the early 1930s. As scientists have shown elsewhere, the team found that microplastic contamination in the Arctic has been growing exponentially and in lockstep with the growth of plastic production—which is now up to a trillion pounds a year, with the global amount of plastic waste projected to triple by 2060. These researchers analyzed the seawater and sediment in the western part of the Arctic Ocean, which makes up 13 percent of its total area. But in just that region, they calculated that 210,000 metric tons of microplastic, or 463 million pounds, have accumulated in the water, sea ice, and sediment layers that have built up since the 1930s.

Our water and soil are becoming absolutely saturated with microplastics.

Once it gets bad enough, we simply will not be able to survive.

But most people simply do not care about the long-term damage that we are doing. Most people just want to party today without worrying about tomorrow. But tomorrow is inevitably going to arrive, and the future of the human race hangs in the balance.

