When disabled U.S. Marine and Army veteran Jason Nelson decided to get into the long-term storage meat business, he did so for two reasons. First, he saw the push by the powers-that-be to shift Americans’ diets from eating real meat to eating alternatives like cultured “meat,” plant-based “meat,” and insects. Second, he knew from experience that what’s currently being offered by most food preparedness companies was very low quality.

“Anyone who has tried freeze-dried ‘beef crumbles’ knows why I wanted a better option available,” Nelson said.

Nelson and his partners launched Whole Cows with the intention of feeding as many Americans as possible for the long-term. Considering the trajectory of food in the United States today, it’s important for people to understand the truth about freeze-dried beef.

“You see it in the news almost every day, the attacks on the beef industry,” Nelson said. “Beef is being targeted even more than chicken or pork, and that’s BEFORE they start hitting us with mRNA injections in the cows.”

Nelson has vowed to never allow mRNA jabs in his beef.

Prices for food in general and meat in particular continue to rise dramatically, but beef has been among the hardest hit products due to shortages. The number of cattle in the U.S. is at its lowest level in nearly a decade. U.S. beef production is on track to drop more than 2 billion pounds in 2024, the biggest annual decline since 1979, according to Agriculture Department data.

Whole Cows is working around the clock to produce a surplus of freeze-dried beef before the prices skyrocket even more. Their offers of premium freeze-dried cuts include Ribeye, NY Strip, and Tenderloin are unique in the preparedness arena.

“Every now and then I’ll get an email or comment saying our beef is too expensive compared to what they can buy at the store,” Nelson said. “What many don’t realize is that the beef itself is a small portion of our costs. What our customers are really buying is the process of getting the beef from the pasture to their pantry in a way that retains the beef’s quality for decades.”

Nelson explained the process

The cattle are slaughtered and the meat is butchered into cubes sized properly for freeze drying. The beef is cooked sous vide to maximize nutritional retention. The cooked beef is frozen immediately. The frozen beef is freeze-dried. Unlike dehydrated meat which uses heat to remove most of the moisture, freeze-drying requires a 24-hour process in which the beef is taken to minus-40 degrees, then slowly warmed and cooled repeatedly while all moisture is extracted. The freeze-dried beef cubes are put into thick mylar bags with oxygen absorbers to give them a 10-25 year shelf-life.

The beef takes about 15-minutes for the consumer to rehydrate. Whole Cows adds no other ingredients to the finished product; it’s just beef. No salt. No preservatives. Just cooked beef ready to add to a stew or otherwise flavor to the customer’s tastes.

Each rehydrated serving is packed with over 20 grams of protein. With governments doing everything in their power to normalize lab-grown meat or bugs while demonizing real beef, it behooves Americans to stock up on high-quality proteins. Considering the direction the world is heading, long-term storage beef could be worth more than its weight in gold in the near future.

“At $105 for a 12-serving bag of our original beef cubes, it’s less than $10 per adult-sized serving,” Nelson noted.

Our readers can take advantage of 15% off and free shipping at Whole Cows by using promo code “jdr” at checkout, making it even more cost-effective than it already is.