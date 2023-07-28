Yes, the Vice President of the United States of America just said the “quiet part” out loud live on television for the whole world to hear, and try to digest. The not-so-brilliant sidekick for Resident Biden, who just informed the world that “AI” stands for artificial intelligence (because nobody knew that until she did), wants every American to be very clear about the MAIN GOALS of the Democrats in Washington DC to end all use of fossil fuels by investing in “clean energy and electric vehicles,” and also, wait for it… to reduce the population.

You cannot make this stuff up, and she meant what she said when she exclaimed, “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air.”

Let’s take a close, critical consideration of what the second-in-command of the USA is saying here. What can she possibly mean by government methods of operation to greatly reduce the number of living humans in America, so much so, that the air we breathe here on earth is cleaner. Plus, remember, she was specific about saying “more of our children,” not all of them. Does she mean Democrat children? Does she mean non-whites? Does that include the illegal immigrants and the children of politicians in Washington DC?

There are several ways to significantly reduce the population of the United States, which is currently around 332 million, not counting several million illegal aliens the Biden Regime has welcomed over the past 3 years (though it does include many from the decades prior). Mind you that this is a government plan, so it has to sound legal or at least “for the greater good” some non-demented, non-psychotic sort of way (Adolf Hitler adage used on purpose there).

One way to eliminate millions of Americans from the face of the earth would be to invent a new virus in a laboratory (mutate an old one with gain of function), spread it on purpose, and then treat anyone who catches a bad case of it and then checks into a hospital, with deadly drugs (Remdesivir) and vascular-clotting vaccines to finish them off.

Another way would be to inject 280 million Americans with millions of virus-mimicking particles, made by their own mutated cells, that invade their cleansing organs, heart, and brain, causing widespread medical chaos, and then blame it all on the virus.

Top 7 ways the U.S. Government plans on reducing the population by 50% or more over the next few years

Vaccines, especially the Covid jabs, reduce the population by injecting known neurotoxins and vascular-clotting spike proteins that exacerbate pre-existing health trauma while causing new and deadly conditions (think myocarditis, pericarditis, and vital organ failure) Funding the engineering of “novel” lab-concocted viruses that kill off the elderly, immune-compromised, obese, children, babies, and fetuses Embezzling trillions of dollars to drive inflation higher, causing the poor and destitute to starve to death and die of preventable diseases Forcing everyone to stop using fossil fuels, all farming and distribution of food will come to a halt, creating massive famine across the country, soon Drastically reduce (or eliminate) the food supply by wrecking the supply chain while poisoning the meat and dairy industries (injecting the animals with toxins) and promoting the consumption of bugs, insects and worms Promote abortions heavily (think Planned Parenthood), including during the third trimester and even on the day of birth of a child Convince all liberals and Leftists to promote and advocate for the mutilation of children’s genitalia (called “bottom surgery”) in the name of gender fluidity (so they all become infertile mutant tranny zombies)

And here you go. Just in case you missed it or require proof: Kamala “Dipsh#t” Harris says the quiet part out loud: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air.”

The entire Democrat party is like one huge insane cult. Remember, only YOU can stop global warming. Keep your truth news in check by adding Preparedness.news to your favorites list and tuning in daily for updates on real news about surviving the DC Democrat’s population reduction plan, and news that’s being scrubbed from MSM and social media as you read this.

