Scientists have allegedly discovered the most mutated COVID-19 strain in Indonesia. This morphed version of the Delta variant is said to have 113 distinct mutations.

It was collected from a patient swab in Jakarta. According to a report by The Daily Mail UK, 37 of the 113 alterations are affecting the spike protein. This variant is compared to the lethal Omicron variant, which had roughly 50.

This highly mutated variant has sparked concerns among the scientific community due to its potential impact on immunity and vaccine efficacy. The spike protein, which is responsible for helping the virus attach to and enter human cells, is the target of many Covid-19 vaccines, according to a report by Business Today.

NEW 🚨 Scientists discover the 'most mutated Covid variant ever' lurking in a patient in Indonesia —featuring 113 mutations, more than double the number found in Omicron – Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2023

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told Daily Mail UK that it was unknown whether the newly discovered strain could infect others. He emphasized that it would have to outperform other versions in circulation, such as Omicron descendants, in order to gain traction.

Some have warned that the next plandemic will be one to watch. It’ll actually be deadly, unlike the COVID-19 scamdemic hoax.

The one thing the COVID scam did achieve was increased cortisol levels in people as they began to live fear-based life. In fact, the National Institute of Health (the United States ruling class) conducted a study on fear in the wake of COVID-19 propaganda.

The WHO recently declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a health emergency. “When the next pandemic comes knocking — and it will — we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively and equitably,” he added.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.