The Biden administration has backed lab-grown meat and other biotechnologies as the food of the future in an apparent bid to solve “climate change” and food security issues.

Back in September 2022, President Joe Biden issued an executive order (EO) stressing that the U.S. government is dedicated to investing in biotechnology that will advance the U.S.’s food security. The EO acknowledged biotechnology’s role in “cultivating alternative food sources” and “looking to improve food security and drive agricultural innovation through new technologies.”

Investments in lab-grown meat fall under the goals of this EO, with Newsweek commenting that meat grown in steel tanks “is considered to be the ‘future of meat production’ in the face of ‘climate change.'”

One such company set to benefit from the administration’s EO is the Alameda, California-based Eat Just. Its CEO and co-founder Josh Tetrick applauded the “bold move” by the White House.

“America has an opportunity to lead the world in building a new, healthier, and more sustainable approach to making meat,” he told magazine publisher Farm Progress. “It’s critical for our food security, for our manufacturing and technology base, and for our moral leadership.”

Tetrick isn’t the only private bigwig pushing for synthetic meat. Even technocrat and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is pushing for lab-grown meat instead of the real thing. Based on multiple reports, Gates has made sizeable investments in “synthetic meat” manufacturers.

Back in 2021, the Microsoft co-founder told the MIT Technology Review that all countries should drop the real thing and go all-out with synthetic meat.

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time,” he said. “Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”

Every bite of lab-grown meat comes with CANCER

Mathematics website owner Igor Chudov put in his two cents on lab-grown meat in a February 23 article on his Substack. He cited a Bloomberg article that expounded on how this is made – by means of “growing meat from cells in a lab, without raising any living animals for slaughter”

“Under the right conditions, animal cells can be grown in a petri dish, or even at scale in factories full of stainless-steel drums,” the piece by Bloomberg‘s Joe Fassler continued. “For decades, companies such as Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson have cultured large volumes of cells to produce vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biotherapeutics.”

But according to Chudov, lab-grown meat is an abomination that needs to be stopped before it becomes mainstream in our society. Not only does it lack nutrition, there have been reports that suggest potential health risks linked to these products. Such risks include allergic reactions triggered by exposure to foreign proteins found within them.

He added that contrary to claims, the production process of lab-grown meat still involves animal cruelty. This is because stem cells need to be taken from live animals’ tissues during processing – something which no conscious person can support ethically speaking.

“If everyone starts eating these products instead of organic ones derived directly from nature, then we risk losing out on vital nutrients needed for optimum health and well-being too,” he concluded.

“Thankfully, there are still plenty of healthy alternatives available today, such as organic meats and vegetables grown naturally without any added hormones, chemicals, etc. – so let us make sure we stick with those instead whenever possible.”

FrankenFood.news has more stories about lab-grown meat. Watch this video about the U.S. Department of Agriculture approving lab-grown chicken meat for sale.

This video is from the Thrivetime Show channel on Brighteon.com.

