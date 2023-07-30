The global takedown of reliable and affordable fossil fuel energy is a threat to national sovereignty, energy independence, and the stability of societies around the globe. Worse, the war against fossil fuels impacts the poor and the elderly the most. As energy is rationed, as the cost of transportation, heating, and cooling is forced to soar, the poor have to choose between their most basic necessities.

The people who work the hardest to makes ends meet will be forced to suffer needlessly as the global elite pretend to save all our lives from “climate change.”

AC rationing and cooling centers are coming to a city near you

Now, the elite’s climate change propaganda machine is calling for climate-inspired blackouts, AC rationing, and the consolidation of the poor into “cooling centers.” The LA Times published interviews with climate experts who suggested that home air conditioners be shut down during heatwaves.

According to these experts, governments should be “investing in a wider network of cooling centers, with transportation to help people get there.” The author of the article asks: “What’s more important: Keeping the lights on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or solving the climate crisis?” Planned climate blackouts are coming soon to the cities.

Approximately 500,000 California homes and businesses lost power in August 2020, as the state fell short on electricity during a summer heat wave. The first time, residents lost power for 15 minutes; then, they lost power for 2 and half hours on a Friday evening.

The solar farms that they depend on could not keep up with the demand for air conditioning and electric vehicles, as the sun went down and power production was curtailed. By that weekend, another 321,000 California residents lost power for upwards of 90 minutes. The rolling blackouts sparked wider debate about the need to plan for future blackouts, as the state succumbed to an energy crisis of its own making.

To stave off a revolt in 2020, the recalled Gavin Newsom-led government suspended air quality rules so residents could use gas-powered generators to power their homes. These orders continued into the next year to prepare for more electric grid emergencies.

Ironically, in the quest to shut down fossil fuels, gas plants have become even more important in California. Gas plants now supply 42% of the state’s energy. As a consequence, Californians are being told to turn up their AC in the summer, to drive less, to eat less meat, and accept the fact that blackouts will be a necessary sacrifice for the “greater good.”

Climate experts want you to submit to rolling blackouts and “flexible demand” programs

As fossil fuels are curtailed, the climate experts are now talking about “flexible demand” programs that force consumers to use less electricity during the highest demand times. The wealthy will inevitably be able to buy their way out of the problem, leaving the poor in a desperate situation where they have no autonomy or say in the matter.

The idea of accepting a less dependable electric grid “is uncomfortable for a lot of people, because they correctly point out you may end up in situations where the wealthier you are, the more you’re able to buy your way out of that reliability problem,” said Emily Grubert, a civil engineer and environmental sociologist at the University of Notre Dame.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

Grubert’s solution is simple: When society’s most vulnerable are forced to turn off their AC, the government should have a wider network of cooling centers available, with public transportation to help the vulnerable get to safety. Planned blackouts and energy rationing is the future in California.

This sad dystopian nightmare will continue to get worse, and spread, if the hysterical climate change narrative is allowed to dictate national energy policy into the future.

Sources include: