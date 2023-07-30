One in five Swiss hospital workers has suffered heart damage after the COVID-19 booster shots. The latest research is finding that heart damage from the COVID-19 “vaccines” is not only real, but it is also more common and more severe than the mainstream media or ruling class are letting on.

The study called Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination, found that one in 35 healthcare workers at a Swiss Hospital showed signs of a heart injury associated with the mRNA-1273 Moderna vaccine.

The study authors wrote: “mRNA-1273 booster vaccination-associated elevation of markers of myocardial injury occurred in about one out of 35 persons (2.8%), a greater incidence than estimated in meta-analyses of hospitalized cases with myocarditis (estimated incidence 0.0035%) after the second vaccination.”

In the study, individuals who experienced heart damage from the vaccine were followed for 30 days. After a month, about half of the vaccine injured group had unusually high levels of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T, which indicates sub-clinical heart damage. The sharp increase in high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T began on the third day after vaccination. For purposes of the study, levels had to be at least 8.9 nano grams per liter in women and 15.5 nano grams per liter in men to be considered elevated.

Out of 40 patients who had elevated levels of cardiac troponin, 22 suffered from “vaccine-associated myocardial injury.” Twenty of the injured patients were women and their median age was a young 46. None of the patients had a history of heart issues, either. At least two patients suffered chest pain and another two suffered myocarditis within the first 30 days. -Natural News

This is not the first study to confirm that the COVID-19 injections cause heart damage.

If the ruling class and its propagandists can convince the public to be injected several times with a “vaccine” that is this destructive, imagine what the naive masses will do once a real plandemic is released.

