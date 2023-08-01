It has been clear for at least three decades that the Department of Justice has been weaponized by the Deep State against the American people and anyone who would defend us. But their creeping tyranny has advanced exponentially under Joe Biden as the Department of Injustice serves its dual role as defender of Biden’s evils and attack of Biden’s foes.

President Donald J. Trump has been indicted for insurrection on January 6, 2021. The indictment is sealed, of course, because there is nothing even remotely close to a case that could possibly be made. Nevertheless, Deep State political assassin Jack Smith has charged the President with violating three federal statutes.

As Trump noted on Truth Social:

I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!

CEO of The Federalist Sean Davis echoed the sentiment of many of us who believe the DoJ is a domestic terrorist organization:

The Department of Justice is a domestic terror organization, and this country will not be a free country until it is defunded and dismantled in its entirety. You cannot have freedom or democracy in a country when its corrupt security services are allowed to indict their opponents while covering up the crimes of their allies.

The Department of Justice is a domestic terror organization, and this country will not be a free country until it is defunded and dismantled in its entirety. You cannot have freedom or democracy in a country when its corrupt security services are allowed to indict their opponents… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 1, 2023

Darren Beattie from Revolver News, who has been the tip of the spear reporting on January 6 injustices, reminded us that Ray Epps gets VIP treatment from the DoJ and corporate media despite literally calling for people to storm the Capitol:

Trump is indicted, while this guy, Ray Epps gets puff pieces from the New York Times. Tells you everything you need to know about the Fedsurrection hoax.

Trump is indicted, while this guy, Ray Epps gets puff pieces from the New York Times Tells you everything you need to know about the Fedsurrection hoax https://t.co/cc6yyjyYsH — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) August 1, 2023

This is all very bad news for Trump and it gets worse. Not only was he indicted by a grand jury in a district that voted over 90% for Biden, but he landed arguably the worst possible judge for the case:

The Trump case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, according to the court docket. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested.

The Trump case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, according to the court docket. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested. — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 1, 2023

While they defend the demonstrably corrupt Biden Crime Family, they’re trying to pin a manufactured and unambiguously false charge on a former president who happens to also be the chief rival of the current administration.

Isaiah 5:20 comes to mind: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

America is under attack from within. One does not have to be a Trump supporter to recognize that this goes far beyond injustice or weaponization of law enforcement. We have descended to the embarrassing depths of being a failed nation no better than any of the banana republics that preceded us. Pray for America and pray for President Donald J. Trump.

