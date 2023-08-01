Over the past year, much has been said and done with regard to medical countermeasures in the event of a nuclear attack. Numerous federal agencies have been quietly updating preparedness plans, and at least one expert has come forward to state that this is still not enough, and that the United States needs to become better prepared for a potential radiological disaster.

Could it be that the powers that be know what is coming – or perhaps what they themselves are planning – and are frantically trying to get prepared for horrors that are soon to come?

All throughout the media and across the government spectrum, talk of nuclear war is increasing. We are hearing about hostile nuclear-armed nations both in the news and in entertainment, with the new “Oppenheimer” film being Hollywood’s way of grooming the public for what is seemingly soon to come for America.

“We just came out of a pandemic, and you can see that there’s a lot of gaps when it comes to coordination [and] messaging,” said Amesh Adalja, M.D., from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

“All of that is going to be very critical for response to an IND [improvised nuclear device] explosion.”

How close are we to potential nuclear war?

Adalja unpacked with precise clarity all the emergency response measures that have already been implemented, as well as who will be running them. He named the Department of Health and Human Services‘ (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response (ASPR), as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) National Center for Environmental Health.

Adalja also named the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Department of Energy‘s (DoE) Nuclear Emergency Support Team, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and various local and state health care systems as also being involved.

While it might seem like these agencies are all at the same time unveiling new plans for dealing with a possible nuclear incident, Adalja says this type of thing should, in reality, be commonplace as nations constantly upgrade and maintain their nuclear deterrent programs.

In the case of the U.S., this type of thing is rarely done, so it makes all this recent coordinated planning a bit suspect. What do they know that they are not telling the general public? Are we at risk of an imminent nuclear threat?

Back in April, the FDA released a draft guidance on developing drugs for acute radiation syndrome (ARS) at the same time that it released announcements about other new and existing treatments for radiation exposure.

Just last week, a company called RedHill Biopharma announced that it had received $2 million in U.S. taxpayer money to develop a drug called opaganib, an oral therapy for gastrointestinal ARS that has a five-year shelf life, making it a solid candidate for addition to the Strategic National Stockpile.

In May, the first-ever National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded human clinical trial on an oral drug to remove radioactive contamination also began. The purpose of this study is to determine the safety and effectiveness of an experimental therapy called HOPO 14-1.

Then there are all the local and state campaigns, including an infamous one out of New York City in which residents were informed about what they should do in the event of a nuclear detonation incident: “Get inside. Stay inside. Stay tuned.”

All of this points to something really bad that is soon to come upon the world. What do you think? Are we as close to nuclear war as it seems? Learn more at NuclearWar.news.

