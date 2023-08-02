A pattern has emerged that is undeniable. Companies that choose to “go woke” are going broke. In fact, this is even happening to some of the largest and most famous corporations in the entire country. There is a certain portion of the population that absolutely hates having “woke” propaganda shoved down their throats and the throats of their children, and in 2023 we are seeing economic boycotts on a scale that we have never seen before.

This is a good thing, because the only way these companies are going to willingly change their behavior is if they see that pushing a radical social agenda dramatically affects the bottom line.

Bud Light is a perfect example. On April 1st, Dylan Mulvaney sent shockwaves all over the Internet by promoting Bud Light on social media…

On April 1, Mulvaney posted two pictures on social media. In one picture, she held a can of Bud Light with her picture on it, and in another picture, she sat in a bubble bath with Bud Light cans around her.

At first a lot of people thought that this was a joke.

After all, it seemed extremely unlikely that a company like Bud Light would actually hire Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand.

But that is precisely what happened, and the backlash was furious.

To this day, millions of conservatives are refusing to purchase Bud Light, and sales have fallen “by more than 25%”…

After four months of hiring freezes and layoffs — with some beer truck drivers getting heckled and harassed even as Bud Light sales have dropped by more than 25% — Anheuser-Busch wholesalers have accepted that they have lost a chunk of their customers for good — and need to focus on a new crop of drinkers. “Consumers have made a choice,” said an executive at a Texas-based beer distributor who did not want to be identified. “They have left [Bud Light] and that’s how it’s going to be. I don’t envision a big percentage of them coming back.”

Target is another example.

It turns out that millions of conservative parents were absolutely disgusted by the sick clothing and accessories that the retailer was promoting to their children, and so many of them simply stopped shopping there. As a result, sales results for the second quarter were extremely dismal…

The second quarter just wrapped up for the 2024 fiscal year, meaning it’s time to dive in and see who crushed it … and who got crushed. Target, as you can probably guess by now, falls into the latter category. “Target was our worst performer in the quarter, primarily driven by customers and public reaction to in-store promotions for the month of June,” Smead Capital Management wrote in a letter to investors this week.

Over the past year, shares of Target are down more than 20 percent, and the outlook for the future is not good at all.

Netflix is another company that has learned that it does not pay to go woke.

After coming out with a very twisted slate of “woke” programming over the past couple of years, the streaming giant has begun to hemorrhage subscribers.

In fact, the company lost nearly a million subscribers during the second quarter alone…

The carnage at Netflix keeps getting worse. On Tuesday, the far left-wing streamer revealed that it lost close to 1 million subscribers in the second quarter — the largest quarterly loss of customers in the company’s history.

I fully expect the “carnage” at Netflix to continue, but there is one company that has all of the other examples that I have shared with you so far beat by a mile.

Once upon a time, parents all over America trusted Disney to produce family-friendly content for their children. As a result, Disney became one of the largest entertainment companies in the world.

But then Disney went “woke”, and results started to turn sour.

Here in 2023, Disney movie after Disney movie has absolutely flopped at the box office, and it is being projected that the company’s film losses so far this year could be around a billion dollars…

Disney have faced a summer of box office disasters bringing the studio’s total losses to almost $1 billion. This includes Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny being set to go down as one of the biggest flops in Hollywood history.

Unfortunately, even after everything that we have already witnessed, some companies out there continue to insist on pushing “woke” propaganda.

Earlier today, Costa Coffee was making national headlines for all the wrong reasons…

Anti-LGBTQ social media users are threatening to boycott the world’s second-largest coffee chain after a photo of one of its mobile cafe vans, which bore an illustration of a transgender person, began to circulate online Monday. The hashtag #BoycottCostaCoffee garnered traction after outspoken critics took issue with the illustration, which shows a trans person with scars from a double mastectomy, also known as top surgery. Others tweeted in support of the illustration, saying it brought visibility to trans people. It was not immediately clear when the illustration was first displayed or how many cafe vans it was printed on.

This certainly isn’t going to help them sell coffee.

So why are they doing it?

Our country is so divided today, and CEOs know that getting involved in politics will likely alienate a substantial portion of the consumer base.

But some CEOs just continue to make self-destructive decisions anyway.

Needless to say, it isn’t just companies that are going “woke” and paying a price for it.

Entire states have chosen to embrace “woke” ideology, and this is one of the reasons why so many people and businesses have been migrating from blue states to red states…

With a single tweet, Chamath Palihapitiya, the CEO of Social Capital, recently became the provocative main character of the day on Twitter (now rebranding to X). Palihapitiya sent out a screenshot of a Bloomberg article based on how six southern states had contributed more to U.S. gross domestic product than the northeast corridor of Washington-New York-Boston for the first time in history. But it was his accompanying caption that sparked hot debate: “Go woke, go broke,” he said, implying that the ongoing culture war and economic policies of northeastern states had facilitated the migration of wealth and economic power to the South.

Of course the largest “woke” institution of all is the federal government.

And it deeply grieves me to write that.

The Republic that our founders established is unrecognizable today, and thanks to our deeply liberal spending policies we are now 32 trillion dollars in debt.

On Tuesday, Fitch announced that it had decided to officially downgrade U.S. debt from AAA to AA+…

President Biden’s administration is placing the blame for the U.S.’ drop in credit rating on former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 riots. Fitch announced Tuesday it has officially downgraded the U.S.’ long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to “AA+” from “AAA,” saying the downgrade “reflects the expected fiscal deterioration” and the nation’s heavy debt burden.

This is a really big deal, especially if the downgrade turns out to be permanent.

Our entire society is on a deeply self-destructive path, and we desperately need to wake up from all of this “woke” nonsense.mWill that happen? Let us hope so, because the clock is ticking…

