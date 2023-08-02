While most of the world stands oblivious, Worldcoin is rolling out a possible key tool in the Globalist Elite Cabal’s plans for total control of the globe. But a week after launch, Kenya has stepped up to be the first nation to truly pump the brakes.

On Wednesday, the African nation’s Interior Ministry suspended use of the Worldcoin “orbs” to gather iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and some cryptocurrency. They intend to fully investigate what the company is really doing with the data and if any of it is safe. According to Reuters:

The project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched last week. It requires users to give their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID, and in some countries users also get free cryptocurrency as part of plans to create a new “identity and financial network”.

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities,” interior minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement. Worldcoin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kindiki said the government was concerned with Worldcoin’s activities, and agencies would probe how it intends to use the data it gathers. He said action would be taken against anyone who engages with its activities, without elaborating.

Local media have reported that more than 350,000 Kenyans had signed up for Worldcoin as of Tuesday, in exchange for free cryptocurrency tokens worth around 7,000 Kenyan shillings ($49.09).

Kenya is the first nation to act against Worldcoin, but other nations have already launched probes into the company even as the project moves forward. Watchdog groups in Britain, Germany and France are all taking a closer look.

Editor’s Commentary: This is either a direct manifestation of the New World Order’s push for total domination or it’s a red herring designed to distract us from the real near-future risks. There’s really no way to see Worldcoin in any other light when we consider what it does. Even the fact that it’s an “orb” that people stare into in exchange for receiving the means for their own oppression tells us this is globalist evil.

If you weren’t paying attention before, do so now. The conspiracy theorists of the past couldn’t fathom such an obvious ploy for globalist control. The cabal is laughing at the sheep for willfully prancing toward their slaughter.