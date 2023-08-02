Three United Nations agencies warned that an ongoing rise in bird flu outbreaks globally has raised concerns that the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily. On July 12th, they urged countries to “strengthen disease surveillance” and improve hygiene at poultry farms.

That means an increase in tyranny and control over poultry farmers.

The mainstream media has been fear-mongering the bird flu for quite some time, however, it fell off their radar for a little while. Earlier this year, a new H5N1 strain of bird flu that is highly contagious among wild birds spread to new geographical regions, infecting and killing various mammal species and raising fears of a pandemic among humans.

About 10 countries have reported cases of avian flu outbreaks in both land and sea mammals since 2022, including in farmed mink in Spain, seals in the U.S., and sea lions in Peru and Chile, according to a report by Canada’s Manitoba Cooperator.

“We encourage all countries to increase their ability to monitor these viruses and to detect any human cases,” said Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at WHO.

The “vaccines” are already ready too, for when we are told this disease has been transmitted to human beings.

The idea that big pharma is really to respond as soon as the rulers declare there’s another pandemic is pretty telling. Especially considering Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci have claimed that the bird flu might be the next plandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the spread of bird flu viruses from one infected person to a close contact is very rare, and when it has happened, it has not led to continued spread among people. Human infections with bird flu viruses can happen when the virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, or is inhaled. This can happen when the virus is in the air (in droplets or possibly dust) and a person breathes it in, or possibly when a person touches something that has the virus on it and then touches their mouth, eyes, or nose.

