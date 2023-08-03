America’s societal decline appears to be accelerating. Hordes of predators are roaming our streets, drug addiction has risen to unprecedented levels, and crime is completely out of control. Some of the things that I am about to share with you are deeply disturbing. But we must face what is happening to us as a society, because we are in danger of losing everything. America is literally disappearing right in front of our eyes, and it is being replaced by a horror show.

Sadly, I am not exaggerating one bit.

A 29-year-old man named Negasi Zuberi recently kidnapped a woman in Seattle and took her 450 miles away to his house in southern Oregon…

A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland says. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi (aka Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi), traveled from his home in Klamath Falls to Seattle on July 15. Once in Seattle, Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer and paid the woman for sex. The victim told police that Zuberi pointed a taser at her, put her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his car.

This literally sounds like a plot from a horror movie. Once they arrived at his house, Zuberi put her into a “cinderblock cell” that he had already constructed…

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” says Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office. The victim was eventually able to break down the door to the cell when Zuberi was away, took a gun from his car and escaped the home. She then was able to flag down a passing driver who called 911.

Obviously Zuberi had all of this well planned out in advance.

And the victim should be so glad that she escaped, because otherwise she probably would have ended up dead after Zuberi was finished with her.

Decades ago, this sort of story would have been front page news for weeks. So why hasn’t this case gotten more attention from our national news networks? It is because cases like this have become extremely common in our day and age.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are 917,771 registered sex offenders in the United States and its territories. As I stated earlier, hordes of predators are roaming our streets, and it gets worse with each passing year.

The FBI recently took a break from persecuting conservatives to conduct a two week effort known as “Operation Cross Country”, and they were able to arrest quite a few predators that were involved in child sex trafficking…

Known as “Operation Cross Country,” nearly every FBI field office was involved in the annual two-week operation that led to the arrest of 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses, and 68 suspects of trafficking were identified or arrested. The bureau and its local partners found 59 minor victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation and another 59 children who had been reported missing. “Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society, and their crimes scar victims — many of them children — for life. The FBI’s commitment to combatting this threat will never waver, and we will continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

I suppose that we should be thankful for what the FBI was able to accomplish, but why can’t they be working on this all year long?

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

And the truth is that they only put an extremely small dent in the overall problem.

Much more work needs to be done. Meanwhile, other forms of crime also continue to rise.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of young people in Chicago went on an extremely alarming looting rampage…

A large group of young people, mostly juveniles, ripped through the South Loop on Sunday evening, looting a convenience store, storming a Dunkin, and fighting as they ran through the streets. It was the second time in days that groups of teens targeted the area along Roosevelt Road. Chicago police supervisors, in a departure from previous “large group” situations, encouraged cops to lock people up. They did. A total of 40 people, including 37 juveniles were taken into custody during the incident, according to a CPD spokesperson. Officers seized three firearms from the arrestees.

At this point, I don’t understand why anyone would still want to live in the Windy City.

Of course the same could be said for Oakland. According to Newsweek, the city is facing a major crime emergency right now…

Oakland—a liberal stronghold that has a Democratic mayor, state senator and U.S. congresswoman—recorded a 52 percent increase in motor vehicle theft in the year to July 30. The OPD data, provided to Newsweek by the Oakland Police Officers’ Association, also includes a 44 percent rise in robberies involving a knife and a 22 percent increase for robberies of any kind. Barry Donelan, president of the Oakland Police Officers’ Association, told Newsweek: “The public safety situation in Oakland, fueled by rising crime and a revolving door justice system, is exacerbated by too few cops struggling to keep up with the surge in criminal activity and increased calls for help from our residents.”

All over America, theft has become an enormous problem.

It is being projected that theft will cost U.S. retailers more than 100 billion dollars in 2023, and many are responding by literally “locking up items”…

Running errands isn’t as easy as it used to be. Businesses have been reducing operating hours, locking up items and threatening to shutter stores completely. The reason for many of these shifts, according to retailers? A spike in theft. Companies like Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Home Depot have been sounding the alarm on retail theft in recent months. Missing inventory was talked about more during this previous quarter’s earnings call than any quarter on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But apparently our politicians have decided that the chaos in our streets is not yet bad enough, because they continue to leave our borders wide open and they continue to bring in vast hordes of new migrants.

New News Aggregator — Truth. Based. Media. — “Better than Drudge Report, plus unlike Drudge they love America!”

In New York City, there are so many new migrants that authorities have literally run out of places to put them…

Sobering video shows dozens of migrants sleeping on cardboard outside the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday morning — as the makeshift processing center for asylum seekers hit capacity this weekend. The slumbering newly arrived migrants could be seen filling the sidewalks surrounding the historic hotel at 45th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, stretching from the hotel door up East 47th Street. The group slept shoulder-to-shoulder across three full blocks while waiting to be processed at the site, which also houses migrant families, as NYPD officers monitored the situation.

Of course more new migrants continue to arrive with each passing day.

In a desperate attempt to address this crisis, city leaders are actually thinking about turning Central Park and Prospect Park into giant migrant camps…

The Depression-era shantytowns known as Hoovervilles, are about to make a triumphal return smack in the middle of New York’s Central Park. Amid a relentless influx of illegal immigrants that has exposed liberal NIMBY hypocrisy in the quote-unquote Sanctuary City that is New York, Bloomberg reports that officials are considering housing migrants in Manhattan’s Central Park and Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as part of a plan to find new sites for some of the more than 95,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the past 15 months.

We already have millions of deeply impoverished people that are extremely angry, and now we are bringing lots more in.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

This isn’t going to end well.

During the years ahead, there is going to be widespread violence and civil unrest in this country. But this didn’t have to happen.

If our leaders had made different decisions, we would have gotten different results.

Unfortunately, our leaders just continue to make self-destructive decision after self-destructive decision, and we are all going to pay a very great price for their unwise policies.

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.

Article cross-posted from The Economic Collapse Blog.