As early as 2021, official government reports have suggested that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine harms the immune system, with the potential to cause a new form of COVID-19 vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) among those who have received multiple doses of the vaccine.

At the time, these claims were denied by mainstream media even though there was official data that proved how vaccines harmed the vaccinated. Instead of proving otherwise, many government agencies decided to stop publishing the damning information.

This year, authorities investigated COVID-19 vaccine-induced AIDS and antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) in secret after researchers across the globe from respected universities admitted that various health issues have been appearing hours, days or even weeks after vaccination.

The authorities named the condition “long vax” to make light of the deadly consequences of vaccination.

Data: Vaccinated people in England and Wales significantly more likely to die compared to the unvaccinated

Official data from the government shows that COVID-19 vaccines have already harmed millions of people and killed others.

Data from the Office of National Statistics in the UK has revealed that for over a year, vaccinated people in England and Wales are significantly more likely to die compared to the unvaccinated population per 100,000 people. (Related: Study: Natural immunity provides better protection against omicron than COVID shots.)

This could explain why the U.K. has been suffering significant excess deaths against the five-year average week after week.

Yet Big Pharma continues to push another round of “boosters,” which can cause harmful side effects like all vaccines targeting coronavirus.

According to the establishment and researchers from Harvard University and Yale University, these include cases of abnormal blood clotting and heart inflammation. Both health issues have been recorded since early 2021, with a huge rise in myocarditis or the inflammation of the heart muscle observed among younger males.

Researchers from Harvard and Yale are now studying what they claim is a newly identified condition: long vax. The scientists are also claiming that the condition’s chronic symptoms resemble the made-up disease “long COVID.”

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

The “study” materialized due to the quietly announced wider acceptance of the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination among the mainstream medical and scientific community.

Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander, a neurologist and researcher at Harvard Medical School, warned that for a doctor, seeing one or two patients with these symptoms might seem like a coincidence. But if they’re seeing as many as 10 or 20 patients, it’s obvious that things are more serious than they appear.

Some researchers claim that long vax is occurring due to an immune system overreaction to the spike protein the body is instructed to make after the mRNA contained in the coronavirus vaccines invade cells in the body.

In the early days of the pandemic, health professionals told the public that the spike protein was “harmless” after they decided to conduct the largest experiment on humankind in history following the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University, said that he believes there’s something unusual going on with the alarming side effects. He added that as a scientist, it’s his obligation “to have an open mind and learn if there’s something that can be done.”

Scientific data strongly suggests that the body may produce a second round of antibodies that mistakenly attack healthy cells or bind to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, which then causes heart rate fluctuations and blood pressure issues.

Common symptoms include abnormal heart rate, extreme fatigue, headaches and blood pressure fluctuations.

The data suggests that the mainstream scientific establishment now believes mRNA COVID-19 injections cause ADE, and maybe even AIDS. This explains why mRNA technology was never authorized for human use before the coronavirus plandemic.

New News Aggregator — Truth. Based. Media. — “Better than Drudge Report, plus unlike Drudge they love America!”

COVID-19 vaccine-induced AIDS

It’s a common misconception that AIDS is only caused by HIV or that they are the same thing. Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the term used to describe different potentially life-threatening infections and diseases that happen when the immune system has been severely damaged.

People with AIDS have a greater risk of developing certain cancers and serious infections that often occur only in those with a weak immune system, or would otherwise be mild in people with a healthy, working immune system.

Unfortunately, data has revealed that COVID-19 vaccines should be added to the list of causes.

This confidential data shows that the COVID-19 vaccines shouldn’t have been granted emergency use authorization and that they must be pulled from distribution by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

Despite the recorded cases of vaccine-related injuries and deaths, it is promising to see that mainstream media is now investigating the debilitating consequences of COVID-19 vaccination years after what will eventually be considered a “criminal real-world experiment.”

Watch the video above for more about the weaponized COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include: