Both insiders and keen outside observers regard the CIA as the most powerful organization in the world, if not in the history of humankind. The harmonious nature in which the Fifth Generation Warfare tactics were deployed on the populations in the Western world and elsewhere during the pandemic and the involvement of the military in propaganda and censorship operations would not be possible without the centralized controlling body, much like the mass vaccination campaigns.

Notably, both the military and the intelligence community were intimately involved in the development of Covid “vaccines” during Operation Warp Speed, with a primary focus on novel mRNA technology. Moreover, they also had a say in public-health decisions during the pandemic, such as the endorsement of ventilation and the use of remdesivir in Covid patients.

The CIA has fused with the U.S. administrative state—the untouchable cast of bureaucrats who de facto run the executive branch of the United States government and regard Congressmen and presidents as “temporary employees.”

This alliance is ultimately rogue and does not represent the interests of the people. The evidence suggests that the politics it exercises are driven by the depopulation control agenda articulated in the National Security Study Memorandum (NSSM) 200 (aka the Kissinger Report) and the economic interests of the global oligarchy represented by the corporate members of the World Economic Forum (WEF). One of the most notable entities that had been prospering during the past couple of years was Big Pharma, which created a “perfect business model” and was able to practically bully national governments into accepting its terms.

To build the CCP-inspired “new normal” on a global scale, where freedoms are scarce and government control is nearly absolute, the CIA controllers will continue to heavily rely on fear-based propaganda and censorship and weaponize narratives on real and imagined threats such as future disease outbreaks and “climate change.” That is why it is critically important to exercise critical thinking and recognize and resist the psyops.

The main challenges to taming the Leviathan the CIA turned into are its hyper-compartmentalization and financial self-reliance. The latter derives from the unchecked capital flown into the CIA via its venture capital companies (such as In-Q-Tel) and its engagement in criminal yet highly lucrative schemes, including drug and human trafficking.

While the issue seems insurmountable, a good starting point would be for the citizenry to acknowledge the evidence of the enormous abuses of power exercised by the intelligence community and re-establish personal sovereignty and autonomy.

Article and video cross-posted from The New American.