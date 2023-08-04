Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio ripped Democrats for claiming that Hunter Biden only discussed weather with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, saying there was no “illusion of access.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators Monday prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“The whole idea was, I’m going to get the vice president on the phone talking with clients and people we’re doing business with. Of course, they’re not going to talk about business, that wasn’t what was needed,” Jordan told Fox News host Martha MacCallum during a Thursday appearance. “What was needed is, of, I can get my dad on the phone who happens to be vice president of the most important country in history, who has a lot of influence in D.C. I can get him on the phone. Hey, everyone, do you want to say hello to the vice president.”

“We knew what these calls were. We don’t need them to tell us what they talked about,” Jordan continued. “We knew how it was exactly how Mr. Archer described it. Everyone understands it. That’s the brand. That’s the access. It wasn’t an illusion of access.”

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Postand New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

